Pandemic Parenting is Causing Additional Stress to Families – a Global Movement will Provide Additional Support.
Great Parenting Simplified has supported 40,000 families in over 101 countries, is seeking to expand community-based support to parents and caregivers globally.
We believe that parents need help more than ever,”EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The intensity and uncertainty that COVID has brought have impacted everybody. Great Parenting Simplified (GPS) has seen additional calls for support during the pandemic. More and more families are breaking down, with mental illness, coparenting strife including divorce, and a rise of serious behaviour issues.
— Jacqueline Green, founder and CEO of the nonprofit cooperative, GPS.
Many people know families who are struggling but don’t know the best way to help. GPS set up the Pandemic Parenting Movement, for people to come together and let parents know that we acknowledge that parenting is hard, and parenting in a pandemic can be nearly impossible. Parents and caregivers need to know that people understand and that there is a real, tangible village to support them.
“We believe that parents need help more than ever,” said Jacqueline Green, founder and CEO of the nonprofit cooperative, GPS. “Over the past 10 years, we have delivered effective and pragmatic help online, whether it be through community support, training for a specific need such as anxiety or co-parenting, one on one coaching or group support. We know our program is effective and can provide long term solutions.”
People who want to support the movement can go online to https://fundrazr.com/GPS-2020-2H and meet parents who have benefited from finding their GPS. Here people can join the movement and donate to get help themselves, or for someone they know, or put their donation towards general funds for families in need.
The movement seeks to raise $75,000 to train more coaches so that more families can be helped and to help remove financial barriers to taking the program.
About Great Parenting Simplified
As a non-profit movement, Great Parenting Simplified has supported over 40,000 parents across 101 countries over the past 10 years. We provide a safe space where parents know they will receive simple and actionable support from peers and certified parent coaches to help transform their relationships within their family. During the current pandemic, we want to be able to expand our program to offer it to more parents in need. #PandemicParenting
We have a proven and effective on-line program that can provide the support families need. It includes:-
- Supportive and practical private online community
- Live coaching calls
- Focused training for specific needs highlighted by the pandemic such as anxiety or co-parenting
- Access to global parenting experts through our Great Parenting Show
For media enquiries or interviews please contact Victoria Bennett victoria@bmwconsults.com +1 403 589 7992
Local spokespeople are available globally too.
Victoria Bennett
Bennett Milner Williams Consulting Ltd
+1 403-589-7992
