This Trusted Florida Company Will Buy Any Home!
Selling a home can be stressful and expensive. Selling a house with complications can be even trickier. That's where FL Cash Home Buyers can help!FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, September 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FL Cash Home Buyers is the solution homeowners have been looking for. Since 2011, founders Omer Reiner and Gabriel Garcia have provided a fuss-free home-buying service. They purchase any home without holding sellers liable for repairs. They charge no commission or fees – all while acting with integrity, being honest, and treating their clients with respect.
“It’s been our mission since day one,” says Omer. “We want to make a genuine difference. I guess that has something to do with our background in yoga.”
Both owners met through Yoga, and the philosophy of Yoga is the backbone of the company's culture. FL Cash Home Buyers donates a portion of all profits to charity. This kind of community-minded action has fast-tracked the business to being industry leaders with a loyal following of clients.
“They were professional, skillful, honest, and so caring,” said Lynette Parland.
FL Cash Home Buyers are not the only cash-for-houses business out there, but they have been one of the more successful.
“People hear cash for houses and immediately think, ‘What’s the catch?’” says Omer. “They have every right to be cautious.”
Florida Cash Home Buyers has closed on more than 800 transactions. They don't ask owners to make repairs or undergo cleaning – they buy homes as-is. They can even give sellers access to cash before closing.
The team specializes in buying inherited homes, a process that comes with its own set of complications.
“Offloading inherited homes can be tough for families,” says Gabriel. “We are here to take away the stress.”
FL Cash Home Buyers even pays for probate if needed.
As well as inherited homes, the team purchases properties with code violations, open permits, liens, and those behind on mortgage or tax payments.
“People wonder how we turn a profit,” said Omer. “We have made our share of mistakes and learned a lot. Now, we buy with confidence.”
FL Cash Home Buyers uses a proven four-step system that maximizes the sale price for the owner.
It starts by calculating the after-repair value. Then, the cost of renovations is considered. Selling fees are also accounted for. Finally, they settle on an acceptable profit.
FL Cash Home Buyers does, however, keep their profits to a minimum, and a percentage of this profit is donated to charity.
Being upfront about the home valuation process gives clients peace of mind that they aren’t just getting a lowball offer.
“They purchased my home at a better price than other offers and were fabulous to deal with,” said client Angela Shack.
For those looking for an easy way to sell their home, FL Cash Home Buyers provides 100% free, no-pressure offers.
To request your offer, visit their website: www.floridacashhomebuyers.com.
