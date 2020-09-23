ACEINNA selects WPI for electronic sensor distribution in China and Asia-Pacific
World Peace Industrial Group (WPI) and ACEINNA To Work Together to Deliver Innovative Sensing Solutions
ANDOVER, MA, USA, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— German Cheung, Vice President, WPI.
WPI, a member of WPG Holdings, today announced an exciting technology distribution partnership with ACEINNA, a worldwide leader in the development of price-competitive, high performance Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) and current sensing technologies that are essential to next generation cars, robots and other autonomous applications.
This distribution agreement will enable WPI to offer a complete range of ACEINNA’s MEMs based sensing solutions and technologies to its customers.
“ACIENNA’s leading edge MEMs based sensing technologies are of special interest to our customers and engineers, especially those Asian manufacturers seeking innovative technology solutions for developing autonomous vehicle navigation/guidance and high-performance current supply & management applications,” said German Cheung, Vice President, WPI.
"This partnership between WPI and ACEINNA is big step forward for Asia based product developers and engineers," said Dr. Yang Zhao, CEO at ACEINNA. "This partnership will make it much more efficient and quicker for engineering teams to research, source and obtain optimal sensing solutions and technologies for the design of next generation autonomous vehicles and power management applications."
About WPI Group
Established in 1980 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, WPI Group has around 50 sales offices with around 1700 staffs in Greater China and Asia Pacific region including Hong Kong, China, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, India, Vietnam, Indonesia and Korea forming a solid and complete Asia-Pacific service network. In 2019, WPI Group achieved USD 9 billion of revenue. As a supply channel partner, WPI Group carries over 60 international brands and offers a comprehensive range of components to fulfill diverse demand from customers in various product applications, such as Automotive, Industrial, Communication, Consumer and Computer. Welcome to browse WPI Group’s website http://www.wpi-group.com for more information.
About ACEINNA
ACEINNA Inc., is a leading provider of sensing solutions for automotive, industrial, telecom, datacenter, agricultural and construction markets. ACEINNA's precise positioning solutions are MEMS based, open-source, inertial sensing systems that are leading the industry by enabling easy-to-use, centimeter-accurate navigation systems for the autonomous vehicle revolution.
ACEINNA's current sensor product family is based on AMR technology that enables industry leading accuracy, bandwidth and step response in a cost effective single-chip form factor. ACEINNA has R&D facilities in San Jose, CA; Andover, MA; and Chicago, IL; as well as manufacturing facilities in Wuxi, China
