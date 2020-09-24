Kanda.co.uk enables Tradespeople to offer financing to their customers and helps grow Trade businesses
Kanda helps Tradespeople Convert more quotes by offering finance, Get paid faster with card payments and save hours by going paper free.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kanda..co.uk was founded for Tradespeople by Tradespeople with the sole intention of enabling people of their craft to expand their business. At a glance Kanda allows Tradespeople to offer financing to their customers, enable quick and safe card payments and to take care of time consuming paperwork and invoices.
Being able to offer financing to your customers from a trade perspective is beneficial on several accounts. It allows more people to afford trade services, from construction, pluming, to anything home improvement related. With the ongoing Pandemic and more restrictive disposable income, being able to offer financing can be the final crucial customer converter. It is reported that Tradespeople can gain 30% more business through financing.
Payment problems can be endless, however Kanda insures you are paid in full upon completion of your work. By customers taking a loan out with Kanda services, payment is guaranteed for the Trade worker in full and on time, with the lender taking all the risk .
Paperwork can be an unwanted hassle in the Tradespeople sector and Kanda has sought to make it as painless and seamless as possible. Kanda automate everything from the quotes to invoices to save you more time for the actual job, and eliminate the need for old fashioned, and labour intensive paperwork.
Most importantly, Kanda has been built by Tradespeople who are all too familiar with the problems Tradespeople can face and seek to improve that.
For more information please visit Kanda.co.uk
Phillip Daneshyar
Kanda
+44 7975 516841
