Staffing Venture Capital Announces $18.6M Funding Round

Staffing and recruiting executives Eric Allison and Chris Eales recently unveiled their latest venture: an investment group named Staffing Venture Capital.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Staffing Venture Capital (SVC), a private investment group comprised of staffing owners and investors to the Staffing & Recruiting industry globally, announced an $18.6 million funding round.

SVC is a new investment-accelerator group led by staffing industry veterans that include Chris Eales, CEO of Premier Healthcare Professionals (PHP), and Eric Allison, Managing Partner of Golden One Ventures.

Staffing Venture Capital began serving clients in June this year. Currently, the firm has 6 staffing firms in Due Diligence with multiple transactions expected to be completed by the end of September 2020.

“Our strategy for our first fund is centered around emerging Staffing & Recruiting firms focused on the healthcare sector,” said Allison, “Today, we are bullish on the space and believe there is a tremendous opportunity to support the growth of firms in the lower and middle markets within the staffing space. We supply the needed working capital, back office, marketing and branding, and sales support that most staffing firms need to scale faster.”

Allison added, “Majority of our investments are 40% minority equity investments in emerging staffing companies, allowing owners to maintain control and a majority stake as we support them to scale and also allowing them to cash out some equity today.”

Eales noted that the $18.6 million investment in Staffing Venture Capital comes during a challenging economic time. He believes now is a great time to align a group of successful staffing companies to SVC’s accelerator platform, giving these firms the cash support and network that they may lack as individual operators. Eales’s family office along with Allison have committed the funding needed for SVC.

“We envision our first fund, which is healthcare staffing focused, to exceed $400MM in healthcare staffing revenues over the next 24 months. Now it’s time to put this capital to work and support our staffing partners, assuring they have the cash and support needed to scale,” Allison commented.

About Staffing Venture Capital

Staffing Venture Capital (SVC) is an investment firm and business accelerator with a focus on the staffing and recruitment industry. Through an industry consolidation and roll-up model, its specialization unlocks unique opportunities for portfolio companies to realize shared synergies.