THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, 2020
Suspensions (5 Bills)
- S. 785 – Commander John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act of 2019 (Sen. Tester – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 5245 – SHIELD for Veterans Act, as amended (Rep. Pappas – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 7105 – DELIVER Act, as amended (Rep. Levin (CA) – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 8247 – Veterans Comprehensive Prevention, Access to Care, and Treatment Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Takano – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 3798 – Equal Access to Contraception for Veterans Act (Rep. Brownley – Veterans’ Affairs
The Rule provides for 90 minutes of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chairs and Ranking Members of the Committee on Energy and Commerce and Science, Space, and Technology. The Rule makes in order 98 amendments and allows for amendments to be offered en bloc. A full list of amendments can be found here.
Postponed Suspension (1 Vote)
- H.R. 451 – Don't Break Up the T-Band Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Engel – Energy and Commerce)