THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, 2020

“One Minutes” (15 per side) Suspensions (5 Bills) S. 785 – Commander John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act of 2019 (Sen. Tester – Veterans’ Affairs) – Commander John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act of 2019 (Sen. Tester – Veterans’ Affairs) H.R. 5245 – SHIELD for Veterans Act, as amended (Rep. Pappas – Veterans’ Affairs) SHIELD for Veterans Act, as amended (Rep. Pappas – Veterans’ Affairs) H.R. 7105 – DELIVER Act, as amended (Rep. Levin (CA) – Veterans’ Affairs) DELIVER Act, as amended (Rep. Levin (CA) – Veterans’ Affairs) H.R. 8247 – Veterans Comprehensive Prevention, Access to Care, and Treatment Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Takano – Veterans’ Affairs) Veterans Comprehensive Prevention, Access to Care, and Treatment Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Takano – Veterans’ Affairs) H.R. 3798 – Equal Access to Contraception for Veterans Act (Rep. Brownley – Veterans’ Affairs Equal Access to Contraception for Veterans Act (Rep. Brownley – Veterans’ Affairs Begin Consideration of H.R. 4447 – Clean Economy Jobs and Innovation Act (Rep. Pallone – Energy and Commerce) (Subject to a Rule) The Rule provides for 90 minutes of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chairs and Ranking Members of the Committee on Energy and Commerce and Science, Space, and Technology. The Rule makes in order 98 amendments and allows for amendments to be offered en bloc. A full list of amendments can be found here. Postponed Suspension (1 Vote) H.R. 451 – Don't Break Up the T-Band Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Engel – Energy and Commerce) Don't Break Up the T-Band Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Engel – Energy and Commerce)