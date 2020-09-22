Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 975 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,624 in the last 365 days.

2020 Virtual Para-educators Conference | Nebraska Department of Education

Register for FREE at: https://events.education.ne.gov/events/paraeducator-conference/

This year’s theme of “Paraeducators, The Link to Meaningful Connection” is more relevant than ever!  The focus of the conference is how to create and maintain social-emotional connections with students.  The breakout sessions are relevant for Paraeducators that work with  Early Childhood, Elementary, Middle, and High School students. These breakout sessions cover a variety of topics Social Emotional Learning, Personal Care Development and Care, Literacy, and Math. This year’s keynote speaker is Dr. Aria Fiat. Dr. Fiat received her doctoral degree in School Psychology and holds a B.S. degree in Education and Social Policy. She specializes in culturally-responsive therapeutic interventions, universal mental health promotion programs, integrated behavioral healthcare, risk and resilience. Her current research centers around improving capacity for schools to deliver culturally-responsive mental health prevention and intervention programs. She works to cultivate resilience in children, educators, parents, and systems by integrating various therapeutic modalities and adapting them to fit the school context.

You just read:

2020 Virtual Para-educators Conference | Nebraska Department of Education

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.