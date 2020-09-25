New Children's Book Brings S.T.E.M. to Life

The Amazing World of STEM Book Cover The Amazing World of STEM Illustrator, Keva M. Richardson The Amazing World of STEM Author, Naeem K. Turner-Bandele

The Amazing World of STEM is the exciting story of Stuart Tyson Elmo Morgan, an African American child engineer. STEM helps his community and changes the world.

'The Amazing World of STEM' addresses issues critical to all communities such as climate change, diversity, empathy, equity, family engagement, inclusion, renewable energy, STEM education, and more.” — Nathaniel A. Turner, JD, MALS