New Children's Book Brings S.T.E.M. to Life
The Amazing World of STEM is the exciting story of Stuart Tyson Elmo Morgan, an African American child engineer. STEM helps his community and changes the world.
'The Amazing World of STEM' addresses issues critical to all communities such as climate change, diversity, empathy, equity, family engagement, inclusion, renewable energy, STEM education, and more.”BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artist Keva M. Richardson thought she had done just about every form of art she'd ever do until her mentor apprised her of an opportunity. A father and son who lived out of town were writing a children's book but were having trouble finding the right illustrator.
Co-authors Naeem K. Turner-Bandele and Nathaniel A. Turner connected with Keva via Zoom. Almost immediately, the three people, still not having the ability to meet in person due to COVID-19, felt a kindred connection, and agreed to work together.
The Baltimore, Maryland native, having received offers to illustrate various projects before, knew that none of those offers were like this book. Keva says, "This project was different. Instantly I knew that I'd be doing so much more than illustrating a children's book; my art would help make several social statements. And in helping to bring STEM to life, I realized there was a possibility that my illustrations could inspire the next generation of artists and engineers to reach for the stars, to chase their dreams, and to use their unique talents to change the world."
'The Amazing World of STEM,' the children's book Keva illustrated, is scheduled for a September 28, 2020 release. According to the Towson University alum, 'The Amazing World of STEM' highlights several critical societal issues routinely overlooked in books featuring children of color. Keva should know because, in addition to being an artist, she's also a teacher.
'The Amazing World of STEM' touches on topics such as family engagement, STEM Education, Diversity, Inclusion, & Equity, Green Communities, empathy, and more. And now that the first book is complete and subsequent editions to the series are in the works, the Maryland Institute College of Art graduate student knows she was the right person to help give the burgeoning child engineer, Stuart Tyson Elmo Morgan, his family, diverse village, and the amazing world where he lives life.
"I've always helped young readers and students discover the power of creativity and imaginative thinking via art. Now, having worked on this project," Keva says, "I have little doubt that my work will always promote diversity and the best of humanity, art for which all students can enjoy and be inspired."
About 'The Amazing World of STEM'
The Amazing World of STEM is the perfect book for any child who is intellectually ambitious, globally, and culturally curious, and compassionate. Co-authors, son and father, Naeem K. Turner-Bandele and Nathaniel A. Turner craft a picture book illustrated by Keva M. Richardson that exemplifies and promotes the need for diversity in science, technology, engineering, and math and the societal benefits of combining STEM with the best of humanity.
For more information, contact the publisher, Two Crabs and a Lion, at 2crabs1lion@gmail.com. You can purchase 'The Amazing World of STEM' wherever books are sold including, Amazon, Apple Books, and Barnes & Noble.
