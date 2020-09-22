TDS telecom fiber optic work begins along Snake River

Beginning immediately, TDS telecom company will be conducting fiber optic work along the Snake River from Captain John Creek up to Billy Creek. Work will be primarily along the river between these two drainages so crews can attach fiber optic cable to already existing power poles. Disturbance to sportsman should be minimal, however crews will be accessing the site via the Madden Corrals Road. Work is expected to be completed by October 10th. For more questions feel free to contact the WMA Manager, Andrew Mackey at 208-750-4262.