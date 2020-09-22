Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 975 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,606 in the last 365 days.

TDS telecom fiber optic work begins along Snake River

Beginning immediately, TDS telecom company will be conducting fiber optic work along the Snake River from Captain John Creek up to Billy Creek. Work will be primarily along the river between these two drainages so crews can attach fiber optic cable to already existing power poles. Disturbance to sportsman should be minimal, however crews will be accessing the site via the Madden Corrals Road. Work is expected to be completed by October 10th. For more questions feel free to contact the WMA Manager, Andrew Mackey at 208-750-4262.

You just read:

TDS telecom fiber optic work begins along Snake River

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.