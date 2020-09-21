PSD NEWS RELEASE – Mass testing starts at Halawa Correctional Facility and Kulani Correctional Facility

Posted on Sep 21, 2020 in Latest News

COVID-19 inmate recoveries increase to 96 percent

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Public Safety (PSD) Health Care Division is working with the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) to conduct mass testing for COVID-19 at all correctional facilities statewide. The broad-based testing being administered by PSD health care and security staff has moved to the Halawa Correctional Facility (HCF) on Oahu and Kulani Correctional Facility (KCF) on Hawaii Island.

Waiawa Correctional Facility (WCF) was the first to undergo mass testing and as previously reported, all 229 inmate tests at WCF were negative. Of the 98 staff results were received, 97 were negative and 1 was positive.

“The broad-based testing was expertly coordinated and executed by the WCF security staff, and the PSD Health Care Division last week. Halawa and Kulani were ready to go next and I am confident both facilities will follow through, if needed, with their pandemic plan to isolate, quarantine and cohort inmates,” said Maria Cook, Deputy Director for Administration/Acting Director. “All credit goes to the facility wardens, nursing, mental health, and security teams who did all the planning and are administering the testing program in their facilities.”

The order of the facilities next in line for testing is still being worked out. The test results are anticipated to take up to 3 days to receive. PSD is also working with DOH and the Hawaii National Guard to coordinate the testing of correctional officers and staff.

The outbreak at the Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) is contained. There are no new positive results to report for staff or inmates. There are currently no inmates hospitalized. Over 96% of all inmates who tested positive have recovered. Total PSD staff recoveries increased to 75.

Total PSD COVID-19 active and recovered cases as of 9/21/20:

STAFF INMATES ACTIVE RECOVERED ACTIVE RECOVERED CORRECTIONS DIVISION HCCC 0 0 1 0 KCCC 0 0 0 0 MCCC 0 0 0 0 OCCC 29 62 10 300 HCF 0 3 0 1 KCF 1 0 0 0 WCCC 0 2 0 0 WCF 1 2 0 0 LAW ENFORCEMENT DIVISION SHERIFF DIVISION 3 5 NARCOTICS ENFORCEMENT DIV. 0 0 ADMINISTRATIVE DIVISION* 0 1 TOTAL** 34 75 11 301 *Administration Division includes administrative services, fiscal, personnel, training and staff development and the offices under the Director. **Numbers are subject to change as pending results are received.

For more information on PSD’s planning and response to COVID-19, inmate testing data, and information detailing the efforts made to safeguard the inmates, staff and public, visit our webpage at: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/

Toni Schwartz Public Information Officer Hawaii Department of Public Safety Office: 808-587-1358 Cell: 808-683-5507 [email protected] http://hawaii.gov/psd/ Facebook: www.Facebook.com/HawaiiPSD Twitter: www.Twitter.com/HawaiiPSD