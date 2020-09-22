Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DLNR News Release-Shark Warning Signs Posted in Kihei Area After Possible Encounter with Swimmer, Sept. 21, 2020

Posted on Sep 21, 2020 in Latest News

(Kihei, Maui) – A 61-year-old woman, swimming 120-yards off Charlie Young beach in Kihei encountered what she believes was a shark at around 11:00 this morning. She said she did not see a shark but just felt a bite.

She was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. It is not known at this time where the woman is from.

Shark warning signs have been posted from North Kalama Park to the Kihei Boat Ramp, warning people to stay out of the ocean until an all-clear is given. Warning signs remain in place until noon the day following a potential shark incident, after State and county officials have had a chance to survey the area.

Media Contact:

Dan Dennison Senior Communications Manager (808) 587-0396 [email protected]

