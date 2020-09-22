Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Florida Honors Gold Star Family Members

Florida Honors Gold Star Family Members

September 22, 2020

TALLAHASSEE – Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a proclamation commemorating Sept. 27, 2020 as Gold Star Family Day in Florida. Florida owes a lasting debt of gratitude to those who gave their lives in service to our nation.

The Honor and Remember Flag is flown on Gold Star Family Day in Florida to embody the respect and gratitude we have for our fallen heroes and Gold Star Families.

Honor and remember flag poster

