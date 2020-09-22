Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the unveiling of New York's first electric vehicle fast-charging hub located in the Mid-Hudson Valley. Completed as part of the State's EVolve NY program - a New York Power Authority initiative to aggressively accelerate adoption of electric vehicles by providing drivers with quick, easy and convenient charging options - the four new Direct Current Fast Chargers are located at Tops Friendly Markets in LaGrangeville in Dutchess County. These four new chargers are part of a statewide EVolve NY charging network to be installed along key travel corridors and in urban areas by 2025 to encourage travelers to drive electric vehicles and help the state reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector, a sector known as the nation's largest source of greenhouse gas pollution. With the July announcement of the "EV Make Ready" initiative to accelerate the deployment of more than 50,000 charging stations by 2025 and increase the range of EVs, today's EVolve announcement also supports Governor Cuomo's nation-leading plan to decarbonize the transportation sector and reduce overall statewide carbon emissions 85 percent by 2050,

"New York State is setting the bar with its nation-leading commitment to a cleaner transportation system and the acceleration of electric vehicle infrastructure," Governor Cuomo said. "These high-speed, easily accessible charging stations in areas where people live and work will make 'filling up' an electronic vehicle even easier and will help achieve our ambitious clean energy goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions today to help protect New York's tomorrow."

"We are continuing to reimagine New York's future fueled by clean, renewable energy," said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. "During Climate Week, the announcement of the state's first EVolve NY high-speed electric vehicle charging hub advances our commitment to reduce carbon emissions and achieve significant savings in fuel cost. As part of our EVolve NY program, this project helps encourage New Yorkers to buy electric vehicles as we establish more charging stations across the state. We are committed to ensuring New York State continues to lead in building back better, cleaner and greener now and in the future."

The new installations further advance the Governor's successful Charge NY initiative, which supports electric car adoption by increasing the number of charging stations statewide and bringing the state closer to its goal of installing at least 10,000 EV charging stations by the end of 2021. Such electrification efforts, in collaboration with the New York State Energy and Research Development Authority (NYSERDA) and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, will help the state reach its aggressive clean energy goals outlined in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, legislation that was signed into law in July of last year.

New York's comprehensive commitment to the expansion of clean transportation options is positioning the State as a national leader in EV deployment and the continued technological advancement of charging infrastructure. In conjunction with EVolve NY and EV Make Ready, other EV charging and deployment initiatives and programs designed to achieve Governor Cuomo's Charge NY goal of 10,000 EV charging stations by the end of 2021 and 850,000 zero emission vehicles by 2025 are already underway. Under NYSERDA's Drive Clean Rebate program, more than $35 million in rebates have now resulted in over 25,000 electric vehicle purchases as of June of this year. The "Make Ready" order -- approved by the New York State Public Service Commission in July -- will stimulate $1.5 billion in new public and private investments and provide more than $2.6 billion in consumer benefits and economic opportunities by using funding from investor-owned utilities to add even more charging stations that will be built in key locations to support expanded EV use with a goal of deploying more than 50,000 chargers by 2025.

Five additional hubs in the EVolve NY network will be announced over the next few months. By the end of 2021, EVolve NY's fast charging network will include 200 chargers at 50 locations along major New York transportation corridors, as well as in key urban hubs from Buffalo to New York City. By the end of 2022, EVolve NY, in collaboration with NYSERDA and the private sector, will deploy additional fast charging stations to ensure New York State meets Governor Cuomo's ambitious target of at least ten fast charging locations in each of the state's ten Regional Economic Development Council regions. EVolve NY will then continue to drive the EV charging network forward so that at least 800 new fast chargers are installed throughout the state by 2025.

Gil C. Quiniones, NYPA's President and CEO, said, "The New York Power Authority is collaborating with the public and private sector to electrify transportation and actively expand charging infrastructure across the state. The key to making electric vehicles a realistic option for drivers is making sure they have a convenient place to charge when they're on the road. Through NYPA's EVolve NY initiative, we will bring more fast chargers to key locations across New York State."

Access to fast chargers, which charge an EV in as little as 20 minutes, fills key gaps to wider adoption of EVs, making them an easier and realistic choice for drivers. "Level 2" public chargers, often seen at businesses and workplaces, can take up to six hours for a full charge and are intended for use while drivers are working or shopping, or for those who don't have access to charging at home or work.

At Tops Friendly Markets, on Jon J. Wagner Way, in LaGrangeville, four EVolve NY fast chargers have been installed and include ADA-compliant parking spaces.

Tops President and Chief Operation Officer John Persons said, "Tops is excited to collaborate with the New York Power Authority to bring our customers an environmentally conscious and convenient charging option at our Tops Friendly Markets location in LaGrangeville. This ties in perfectly with Tops' sustainability and social responsibility mission, reducing environmental waste and energy consumption all while providing our customers with sustainably sourced, high-quality products."

Alan Bell, Town of LaGrange Supervisor, said, "Access to fast charger infrastructure is a critical component of any significant migration to electric vehicles by the public. I applaud the action by the state and Tops market to provide a location which is convenient to LaGrange residents as well as to others passing through the region along the Taconic Parkway corridor. The location provides access to the Tops supermarket as well as several restaurants within easy walking distance, for those waiting for the quick charge."

NYPA launched its $250 million EVolve NY initiative in 2018 to expand fast charging along key travel corridors, create new charging hubs in major cities and airports, and establish electric vehicle-friendly model communities that will encourage residents to transition to driving electric vehicles.

Guy Mannino, CEO of Verdek, which oversaw construction, said, "Verdek Green Technologies is proud to have played an integral role in providing EVolve NY's first superfast charging stations - the first of many to come. With its leadership taking bold action against climate change, the State of New York certainly has a green future ahead."

Bob Stojanovic, director of ABB's EV infrastructure business in North America, said, "New York State is leading the push to reduce vehicle emissions by advancing its EV fast charging stations with ABB's industry-leading Terra HP high power chargers. NYPA is proactively addressing the need for reliable charging infrastructure with these high-power charging hubs, making the transition to EVs easier for New Yorkers - and everyone who visits the Empire State."

Jeff Tolnar, chief commercial officer at Greenlots, the network software provider, said, "The EVolve NY program sets a strong example for other states' public EV charging projects. Greenlots is proud to be among the selected partners for this project and to continue supporting the New York Power Authority's efforts to make electric transportation accessible and convenient for drivers in New York."

Information about the LaGrangeville EVolve NY fast chargers, and others coming online, can be found on PlugShare or by downloading the Chargeway app.

About NYPA NYPA is the largest state public power organization in the nation, operating 16 generating facilities and more than 1,400 circuit-miles of transmission lines. More than 80 percent of the electricity NYPA produces is clean renewable hydropower. NYPA uses no tax money or state credit. It finances its operations through the sale of bonds and revenues earned in large part through sales of electricity. For more information visit www.nypa.gov and follow us on Twitter @NYPAenergy, Facebook, Instagram, Tumblr and LinkedIn.