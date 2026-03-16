$34.6 Million Expansion of Shea’s Buffalo Theatre

The Shea’s Theatre expansion reflects Governor Hochul’s broader commitment to supporting New York’s world-renowned arts and culture sector as critical pillars of the state's economy and cultural identity. Under her leadership, New York has invested in strategic initiatives to support the industry’s post-pandemic recovery, including the Empire State Music and Theatrical Production Tax Credit, a program designed to support, encourage, and promote the production of musical and theatrical performances outside of New York City. Eligible production companies can receive a 25 percent tax credit on qualified production expenditures. This program helps to bring the economic benefits of large-scale, professional, live-stage productions to regions across the state beyond the Broadway-centric Manhattan market. Thanks to the Governor’s support for the Upstate Theatrical Production Tax Credit, Shea’s will tech two national Broadway tours next season. This 'tech' process integrates all production elements to realize the director’s vision before the shows hit the road.

Modeled after European opera houses and listed on the National Registry of Historic Places, Shea's Performing Arts Center opened in 1926 and is one of the only remaining Tiffany designed theatres in the country. Originally an elaborate movie house, Shea’s later became a place for live vaudeville shows and virtually every great name in American show business has performed on its stage.

Today, Shea’s Performing Arts Center operates as a three-theatre campus welcoming over 350,000 patrons annually and presents the widest variety of performing arts in the region, including touring Broadway musicals, concert artists, family shows, comedy, education programming, local school presentations, historic tours, special events and a free family film series.

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal People-Stokes said, “One cannot discuss landmarks in the City of Buffalo without mentioning Shea’s Buffalo Theatre. This funding shows a commitment to arts and culture in our city and state. I do want to highlight the accessibility portion of this funding: everyone, from all walks of life, should have the opportunity and ability to visit this incredible theatre. I applaud Governor Hochul’s continued commitment to our city and Shea’s CEO Brian Higgins for being bold and recognizing that this cultural pillar has the ability to level up.”

State Senator April A.M. Baskin said, “As a ‘theatre kid’ who fell in love with the local arts scene while attending Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts, I know firsthand the value of Shea's Buffalo Theatre. Shea’s is a vital piece of the cultural life of our city. I thank Governor Kathy Hochul for recognizing the importance of investing in arts and culture across New York. For the past century, Shea’s has been a place where stories have been told and generations of Western New Yorkers have gathered to make lasting memories. It has also been a powerful economic driver for Buffalo, supporting local jobs and strengthening nearby businesses. Shea’s is one of many historic gems that make Buffalo special, and investments like this will ensure this iconic theatre remains a vibrant, inclusive, and inspiring destination — bringing visitors to Buffalo for the next 100 years.”

Assemblymember Jon D. Rivera said, “Shea’s Buffalo Theatre is not only one of Western New York’s most treasured cultural landmarks, it is a powerful driver of economic activity, tourism, and community pride. As Shea’s marks its 100th anniversary, this $34.6 million expansion represents a bold investment in the next century of arts and entertainment in Buffalo. Thanks to New York State’s $18.5 million commitment, this project will modernize the theatre experience while preserving the historic character that generations of audiences have come to love. By continuing to invest in cultural institutions like Shea’s, we are strengthening downtown Buffalo, supporting local jobs, and ensuring that our theatre district continues to thrive for residents and visitors alike.”

City of Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan said, “Shea’s is the beating heart of Buffalo’s Theatre District. Rebuilding downtown starts with strengthening Main Street and the Theatre District — it’s the core that brings people, energy, and investment to our city center. This expansion at Shea’s will help drive that momentum. As Shea’s celebrates its 100th anniversary, these improvements ensure this historic venue can continue welcoming visitors for generations to come while supporting local jobs, businesses, and Buffalo’s vibrant arts and cultural scene.”

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said, “The beating heart of Buffalo’s Theatre District will get even louder with this news, as Shea’s celebrates its 100th anniversary with exciting new growth. The experience of enjoying a show at Shea’s is known and loved by not only Buffalonians and county residents but by visitors to our region as well. I thank Governor Hochul for this generous support for one of our city’s most beloved showplaces.”