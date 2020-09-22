Watch The Amazing Acro-cats Release Live from your Couch!
Real rescued house cats purrform feats of agility!GRIFFIN, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Amazing Acro-cats Featuring Tuna and the Rock Cats are a troupe of rescued house cats. This one-of-a-kind, one and a half hour long purrformance features talented felines roll on balls, ride skateboards, jump through hoops, and more!
The finale is the only all-cat band in the entire world - Tuna and the Rock Cats! The current band lineup features St. Clawed on guitar, Bue on drums, Nue on keyboard, and NOW some unexpected members: Ahi on woodblocks and Albacore on cowbell, JAX on trumpet, and Oz on Saxophone. There is even a chicken - Cluck Norris - rockin’ the tambourine!
“I can die happy now!” an audience member has claimed after seeing the band.
It all started with Chief Executive Human (or CEH for short) and cat lover Samantha Martin. Training animals at a young age, she knew instantly she would be working with animals for the rest of her life. By founding Rock Cats Rescue, the real reason behind having a traveling animal show, she has saved the lives of over 260 cats and kittens. Using the magic of clicker training, Samantha (and a few other humans) travel with over 20 cats and kittens all across the United States, educating and entertaining audiences that cats actually can be trained while she tenaciously continues to save the lives of cats and kittens through rescue, foster, and adoption.
Featured on national TV shows like the 2018 Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet, Tuna and the Rock Cats purrformed the half-time honors! Their most recent appearance was on a NOVA special about cats and dogs.
The Amazing Acro-cats are making a video of their purrformance with never before seen footage! The release date is 10/23. You will be able to purchase this on their website here: https://rockcatsrescue.org/coming-soon
This event is suitable for cat lovers of all ages.
