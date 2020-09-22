Interim Report of the Statewide Grand Jury (Reported September 21, 2020)

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Jayquan Parker (age 25) Pawtucket, RI P1-2020-2696AG

On September 21, 2020, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Jayquan Parker with one count of discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence, one count of possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence, one count of possessing a loaded weapon in a vehicle, one count of firing in a compact area, and one count of vandalism.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Pawtucket on April 7, 2020. The Pawtucket Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on October 7, 2020 in Providence County Superior Court.

Jose Ayala (age 44) Pawtucket, RI P1-2020-2697A

On September 21, 2020, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Jose Ayala one count of first-degree child molestation and three counts of second-degree child molestation.

The alleged acts occurred in the cities of Central Falls and Pawtucket sometime between May 23, 2011 and May 23, 2016. The Central Falls and Pawtucket Police Departments conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on October 14, 2020 in Providence County Superior Court.

