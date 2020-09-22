Conviction Integrity Task Force Holds First Meeting

(Left to right): Ohio Supreme Court Justice Michael P. Donnelly and Sixth District Court of Appeals Judge Gene Zmuda

The new Ohio Task Force on Conviction Integrity and Postconviction Review held its first session last week.

Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor convened the task force in February to begin comprehensive criminal justice and pretrial reform.

Sixth District Court of Appeals Judge Gene Zmuda serves as the chairperson of the 24-member task force.

“I was very pleased with the outcome from our first meeting of the task force,” Judge Zmuda said. “It was so important that everyone understands conviction integrity helps reaffirm the validity of our criminal justice system."

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Michael P. Donnelly is a liaison to the task force.

“I believe this task force has the opportunity to accomplish something truly historic and move the needle towards a fundamentally more fair justice system,’” said Justice Donnelly said. “Our goals are to devise and implement processes that will help prevent wrongful conviction in the first place and provide an efficient and transparent remedy when it occurs in the future.”

“The impressive reforms that have improved the post-conviction process in states like North Carolina began with a task force just like this one.”

The task force will issue a report of its findings and recommendations to the chief justice and the justices of the Court by early 2021.

The first meeting was postponed due to COVID-19.