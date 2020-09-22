Vince Imhoff, Managing Director of Imhoff & Associates, Give DUI/DWI Traffic Stop Advice

Vincent Imhoff Imhoff & Associates

By Vince Imhoff

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I’m Vincent Imhoff and I have a nationwide criminal offense law firm that over the last 15 years, we represented thousands of people for DUI. Today, I'm going to talk to you about some of the things you can do to make sure that if police stop you, you can survive that arrest hopefully without a conviction for DUI. One of the many things you can do is politely refuse to help the police convict you. By that, I mean that you do not have to take tests; you do not have to take the breath test and you don't have to do field sobriety tests.

But what will happen is there will be an automatic suspension on your driver’s license, but you will not give the police evidence against you, which is the most important part. So, when they ask if you want to give a breath test you don't have to say yes, you can say no. If you give a breath test, your lawyer will then have to come in and determine whether or not that test was given to properly. Was the machine properly calibrated, was the operator of the machine properly trained with a proper certificate, is the certification up-to-date? Those are all things that can be done to make sure that that test is as accurate as possible. But, the best thing that could be done for that is you politely refuse that test because then there's no need for any of that other litigation and so you can survive the broadside style by not performing a breath test.

You can also survive the roadside stop by not engaging in any field sobriety tests. That means you don't let the officer judge how well you can touch your finger to your nose, or you don't let the officer judge how well you can walk in a straight line, or you refuse to stand on one foot and turn around, or any of those other gymnastics type physical test police officers give on the side of the road. If you do not engage in that they cannot then come to court and say how you did in those tests, they won't have that.

I also recommend that you do not engage in any conversation with the police. Don't tell them about your day and don't tell them you drank 2 beers that afternoon or that evening and then are just coming back from a friend’s birthday party. You say, “I'm sorry officer, I'm not going to tell you about my day”. Then at that point you just get your driver’s license, insurance card, your registration, and they go back to their car. But do not engage in conversation, everything you say to the police they will use to determine whether or not you were slurring your speech or whether you can formulate a sentence easily. Those things are objective facts that will come to court and testify about.

Imhoff & Associates, PC, provides the highest quality representation for individuals who have been accused of committing criminal offenses. They understand that people who come to them are going through some of the most stressful times in their lives and want these individuals to know they do not have to work through these matters alone. Their nationwide criminal defense attorneys are prepared to provide creative, hard-hitting defenses for clients across the nation, no matter what the case may entail, how complicated matters may seem, or what crimes the accused are charged with. "We have a powerful and highly experienced team of attorneys from different legal backgrounds in your area and we bring the determination to win, a great deal of resources, and extensive knowledge to every case we handle", states Imhoff & Associates. "Let us put our extensive experience and successful track record of defending thousands of clients to work defending you!"

If you have been accused of committing a criminal offense, it is essential that you reach out to their firm as soon as possible. The sooner you begin working with them, the sooner they can begin examining every detail surrounding your case, gathering all the evidence, and building the strongest defense possible. Because they have experienced lawyers throughout the nation, they are knowledgeable of every state’s criminal laws and know-how all of these states’ criminal proceedings are carried out.

"Individuals who turn to our firm for defense are met with respect, honesty, and diligence throughout the entirety of their case," states Imhoff & Associates. "No two cases are alike, and we ensure every client is provided with the customized defense needed to meet their unique needs. We believe in doing everything we can to put our client's minds at ease, which is why we also implement one-time, flat-fees. This means you do not have to worry about how long you are on the phone with us or how many times you meet with us; you will never be charged any hidden expenses." With Imhoff & Associates, it looks like no matter what your case entails, you will work with the right attorney for your case; someone who is from your area, is well-versed in that particular area of law, and knows how to customize the best possible defense for your specific case.