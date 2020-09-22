#SexTalkTuesday Welcomes @JaneEBoon as Special Guest Moderator Today at 8pm ET Discussing the Art of Edging
Many subscribers on Sssh and participants on #SexTalkTuesday have expressed interest in edge play--and who better than the author of EDGE PLAY to lead us in a provocative and fun discussion”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- #SexTalkTuesday announced today that Jane Boon, PhD, will serve as special guest moderator of the September 22nd edition of the Twitter-based chat show. The social media event will run from 8pm-9pm Eastern Standard Time.
“It is so exciting to have Jane Boon as our guest moderator this week,” said Angie Rowntree, owner of Sssh.com and producer of #SexTalkTuesday. “Many subscribers on Sssh and participants on #SexTalkTuesday have expressed interest in edge play--and who better than the author of EDGE PLAY to lead us in a provocative and fun discussion!”
Before diving into writing erotica, Jane Boon studied technology and policy at MIT, and later received a Ph.D. in industrial engineering. Jane has also written for publications like The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg Businessweek, Time.com, McSweeneys.net, and TravelandLeisure.com. Jane enjoys improv and playing dress-up, including the time she wore a corset, garters and thigh-high stockings as a dominatrix in the Fox TV series, Gotham. Edge Play is her first novel.
“I would describe Edge Play as 50 Shades of Grey meets The Big Short by way of Billions, only the women wield the whips and the men submit,” said Jane Boon.
Sex Talk Tuesday is a fun and provocative Twitter-based chat held every second Tuesday of the month and is hosted and coordinated by Sssh.com, your ultimate source for award-winning, sex positive adult cinema for women and couples.
Each session, a guest moderator asks thought-provoking questions to a large and active group of participants, who send hundreds of tweets during each round of #SexTalkTuesday. The result is a lively and entertaining discussion that invites participants to be open and candid with their thoughts and opinions on sex, life, love and the humor of it all, in a way that fosters a supportive and compassionate environment for the conversation.
For more information on Jane Boon, PhD, please follow her (@JaneEBoon). For more information on Sssh.com (@ssshforwomen), or to inquire about serving as a guest moderator, contact Angie Rowntree (@AngieRowntree) at editor@sssh.com or go to sextalktuesday.com
About Sssh.com
For the last 20 years, Sssh.com (@SsshForWomen) has been the web's premier destination for porn made from a woman's point of view. Drawing on survey responses and other member feedback, Sssh creates erotic movies based on it’s members fantasies and desires. Our movies communicate true passion and mutual pleasure, always striving to be equal parts intelligent, sexy and entertaining. A feature rich site, Sssh.com also offers a large selection of erotic fiction, audio content, an extensive virtual world, educational articles and contributes to a variety of charitable causes which benefit communities all around the world.
In addition to its primary website, Sssh also produces Mindbrowse, an interactive online live show, and the Twitter-based chat program #SexTalkTuesday, which has had such guest moderators as Margaret Cho.
Adhering to the highest ethical standards, Sssh takes pride in treating all its employees, performers, customers and business associates with fairness, compassion and respect.
