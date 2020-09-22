Portable Humidifier Market Seeing Growth Due to Pandemic and Booming Online Sales

North American Portable Humidifiers Market Chief Research Officer Shilpa Tiku

The North American Portable Humidifier Market was valued at $475.0 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6.0 percent from 2019 to 2026.

Consumer behavior is changing as more people practice social distancing and stay home. Customers are looking for advice and recommendations on how to enhance every aspect of the home-bound experience.” — Chief Research Officer Shilpa Tiku