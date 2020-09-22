Portable Humidifier Market Seeing Growth Due to Pandemic and Booming Online Sales
The North American Portable Humidifier Market was valued at $475.0 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6.0 percent from 2019 to 2026.
Consumer behavior is changing as more people practice social distancing and stay home. Customers are looking for advice and recommendations on how to enhance every aspect of the home-bound experience.”SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new analysis by Verify Markets shows that the North American Portable Humidifier Market was valued at $475.0 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 6.0 percent from 2019 to 2026.
The key drivers in this market include favorable weather conditions, first time/young parents, creating healthy homes for their infants, growth of the e-commerce channel, and recommendations by health experts. The key challenges in this market include increasing competition, cheap Chinese products, and limited understanding of product functionality.
The barriers to entry are low with very little technical know-how required to enter this market. A new competitor is always on the horizon. Additionally, the market is highly competitive and fragmented. Customers make purchase decisions based on price and convenience. The fragmented landscape is difficult for customers to navigate, resulting in little brand-specific loyalty. Price wars mean tough times for the industry, especially for companies that are not well-diversified. Companies are increasingly having to emphasize high quality in their communications. Increasing competition tends to restrict smaller companies who struggle to find a foothold in the highly competitive and fragmented market.
Ultrasonic humidifiers made up the largest share by revenue in 2019 at 50.0 percent, followed by evaporative humidifiers. Portable humidifiers priced below $39.99 were extremely popular. Retail sales represented the largest channel by revenue in 2019, followed closely by online sales. The online channel continues to grow with companies like Amazon continuing to expand their foothold.
This study aims to provide a detailed analysis of the North American Portable Humidifier Market along with competitive intelligence for the year 2019. For the purposes of this research the types of humidifiers included are ultrasonic humidifiers, warm-mist humidifiers, vaporizers, evaporative humidifiers, and handheld steam inhalers.
“The market is becoming increasingly competitive and Chinese products are being sold by private label sellers on Amazon. Chinese companies completely bypass distributors along the way and sell directly to consumers at low prices that are hard to match,” notes Chief Research Officer at Verify Markets Shilpa Tiku.
“The COVID–19 pandemic is expected to have a positive impact on the market in 2020. Consumer behavior is changing as more people practice social distancing and stay home. Customers are looking for advice and recommendations on how to enhance every aspect of the home-bound experience. The pandemic has led to people becoming increasingly cautious. First-time parents are taking preventive measures to ensure safety within the home. Pharmacies/drugstores have remained open throughout the pandemic and have helped drive portable humidifier sales,” notes Tiku.
The market numbers included in this report represent revenues generated from the sales of portable humidifiers. The base year for the study is 2019 and the forecast period is from 2019 until 2026.
This study captures the following information on the North American Portable Humidifier Market: market size, growth rate, revenue forecasts (2019-2026), growth drivers & restraints, market data, quotes by key industry participants, market share analysis, and market trends.
Companies featured include Helen of Troy (Vicks, Kaz, Honeywell), Essick Air, Newell Brands / Jarden Consumer Solutions (Holmes, Bionaire, Sunbeam), Crane USA, Stadler Form, and Guardian Technologies, among others.
Portable humidifiers are part of our Aromatherapy, Diffuser and Air Purifier Subscription. Our research methodology consists of extensive primary interviews with key participants in the market along with secondary sources to validate our information. For more information on this report and other research (including custom reports and consulting), contact info@verifymarkets.com or call 210.595.6987.
