Saving Christmas 2020: World’s Biggest Virtual Christmas Market Launches this November, with Millions expected to visit.

The traditional Christmas Market goes Online for 2020 - with Millions expected to visit!

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two of the most popular online Christmas communities (Christmas Crazy and AllThingsChristmas.com) are bringing the traditional Christmas Market online, and into the homes of millions of Christmas lovers worldwide for 2020!

One of the most memorable activities of the Holiday Season for many families each year is visiting a traditional Christmas Market, either locally or while on vacation. Sadly, this year most markets & fairs worldwide will be closed, but Christmas isn’t cancelled! We are bringing the spirit and atmosphere of a festive Christmas fair online and into the homes of Christmas fans, worldwide. Just like you’d expect from an in-person event, there will be Market Vendors, Live Entertainment, yummy Food & Drink, and so much more.

The World’s Biggest Virtual Christmas Market 2020

When: November 14th – 28th, 2020

Where: Online. Full Programme, Schedule and Vendor List onwww.ChristmasMarket2020.com

Vendor Promotions and Live Events: Facebook Event (xmas.ly/event) & Group (xmas.ly/group)

Event Responses (as of Sept 22): 120,845 & Group Members: 26,200

Please check links for updated numbers - as it’s growing rapidly!

Attendees: Estimated reach of at least 2.3M per day* across multiple Social and Online platforms including Facebook Event, Pages, Groups, Website and Newsletters. (*based on observed Oct/Nov 2019 Insights & Analytics excluding 2020 marketing efforts)

RSVP: Facebook Event (xmas.ly/event) or by Email (xmas.ly/rsvp)



What to Expect During the World’s Biggest Virtual Christmas Market 2020

A Festive Shopping Experience

The Virtual Market will be hosting a wide range of Vendors to bring you the best unique products from around the world. Just like the stalls you’d find at an in-person Market, there will be a variety of product categories from Home Décor, Clothing & Accessories, Art, Jewellery and more. So many small, handmade, and family-owned businesses usually rely on local fairs and events for their seasonal sales; they may be struggling this Holiday Season – so do your Christmas shopping at the Virtual Christmas Market 2020 and #shopsmall

Live Christmas Entertainment & Events

The daily Market schedule will feature a variety of Live Events and performances to keep you entertained through the duration of the Market. You can either watch Live (Facebook) or later at ChristmasMarket2020.com. A big part of recreating a genuine Christmas Market feeling is including the sort of live events we will be missing; Carolling, Tree-Lighting, and Chorus performances. Featuring: Christmas Trivia with Brian Earl of the renowned the Christmas Past Podcast (http://christmaspast.media)

Festive Food & Drink from Around the World

Of course, it’s not just about the shopping and the music. One of the best things about attending a Christmas Market are the savoury snacks, sweet treats and warming drinks offered. Daily Recipes featuring culinary traditions from around the world an d our Food & Drink Vendors will tempt you with the best festive food inspiration for the holidays.

Contact Details

For more information about the Event, Brand/Corporate Partnerships, or Press Enquiries contact:

Chantelle Joy Otto – press@christmasmarket2020.com

Interested in becoming a vendor?

Contact vendors@christmasmarket2020.com to request more information.

About Christmas Crazy

www.Facebook.com/ChristmasCrazyOfficial

In three short years since its launch in 2017 Christmas Crazy has quickly become one of the most popular Facebook Communities which celebrates Christmas all year-long. Christmas Crazy is constantly growing, currently it has over 420,000 followers. Alongside its Facebook Group ‘Christmas Central’ this active, loyal community of Christmas Fans are excited about the Virtual Market 2020.

Social Statistics & Insights

Followers & Members: 420,000 & 129,000 and growing daily.

Social Reach: 8.1 Million users per week (Oct/Nov 2019 avg.)

About All Things Christmas

www.AllThingsChristmas.com

One of the longest running and most popular Christmas themed websites, AllThingsChristmas.com has been building its community of Christmas-loving Fans and Followers since its launch in 2001. Originally a very popular web-forum, All Things Christmas has grown to include the #1 Christmas Blog and #1 Christmas YouTube Channel (Feedspot, 2018-2020).

Social Insights & Web Analytics

Traffic: 400k/Nov+Dec (avg 2010-2019)

Facebook Followers & Members: 36.9K

Newsletter Subscribers: 11.5K

Christmas Crazy and All Things Christmas are Founding Members of XmasCollective.com: A Festive Creator & Marketing Network.

