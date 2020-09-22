Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hoyer Video Message on National Voter Registration Day

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following video message on National Voter Registration Day, which is observed on the fourth Tuesday of September. Below is a transcript of his message.  

"Hi, this is Congressman Steny Hoyer, I’m the Majority Leader in the House of Representatives in Washington. Today is National Voter Registration Day. The right to vote is sacred, such a privilege. And it is the duty of every patriotic citizen to participate in our democracy by choosing leaders for our communities, our states, and our country.

“Those who are not yet registered to vote can still do so in every state. But deadlines are fast approaching. With many Americans voting by mail this year, this year it is critical to make sure that you are registered to vote as early as possible to allow time to request and receive your ballot, and send it back so it can be counted accurately. 

“To register or check your registration, visit www.vote.gov today. It’s fast and easy, and it’s your voice in our democracy. Your voice deserves to be heard in this year’s election, so don’t be left out. Remember, www.vote.gov.”

