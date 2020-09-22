Jessup’s Enrollment Up 6.5% Amid Global Pandemic
Even more students are becoming world-changers and transformational leaders.
This increase in enrollment, in the face of state and national declining trends in higher education, suggests that the future is bright and full of hope for the Jessup community and our region.”ROCKLIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- William Jessup University continues to fulfill its mission of growing and equipping tomorrow’s leaders despite the unforeseen obstacles and challenges they’ve faced this year. Fall 2020 has become an unprecedented semester with the university seeing their overall student enrollment grow by 6.5% for a total of 1843 students becoming world-changers and transformational leaders.
— President Dr. John Jackson
"Fall 2020 has demonstrated again that our students and families value the Jessup experience and promise,” said President Dr. John Jackson. “This increase in enrollment, in the face of state and national declining trends in higher education, suggests that the future is bright and full of hope for the Jessup community and our region."
Jessup saw the strongest enrollment increase from their online programs which grew by 49.4% to 150 students. Their graduate programs grew 14.9% to 554 students and Jessup’s inaugural partnership program with Bethel brought in 150 students in the first four months of the program.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Jessup’s dedication to their students and community hasn’t wavered. Their highly-skilled faculty and staff responded quickly and appropriately to unforeseen challenges, allowing Jessup to continue offering robust Christ-centered academic and career-driven programs. Jessup continues to educate and prepare the whole person, offering a forward-moving and future-focused community both online and in person.
Through God’s faithful provision and the ongoing efforts of Jessup’s dedicated staff and faculty, students are safely pursuing their academic goals, growing in their relationships, and becoming transformational leaders for the glory of God.
