Noninvasive, drug-free treatment for urinary incontinence now available to Nashville area residents.
FRANKLIN, TN, US, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franklin, Tenn. (September 22, 2020)¬––Transformative Dermatology in Franklin, Tennessee recently announced the addition of state-of-the-art Emsella®, a non-invasive, pain-free treatment option specifically designed to relieve the symptoms of urinary incontinence, a condition common among millions of women following childbirth.
Find out more about Emsella here: https://transformativedermatology.com/urinary-incontinence-franklin-tn/.
Transformative Dermatology owner and medical director, Jill Fichtel, M.D., says this revolutionary new treatment offers a much safer alternative to invasive surgical options as well as drug therapy, which can have the potential for unwanted side effects.
“Urinary incontinence is a condition that plagues a lot of women after having their babies. I was one of them,” Fichtel said. “But I want to prove that there are wonderful, non-surgical options out there for women who suffer from frequent trips the bathroom and who constantly worry about having an accident. Emsella has helped so many patients regain their quality of life. And all patients have to do is sit on the device fully clothed.”
Fichtel went on to explain that Emsella utilizes high intensity focused electromagnetic waves to stimulate muscle contractions in the pelvic floor. These contractions build and strengthen the muscles and restore neuromuscular function, helping those with hyperactive bladders experience more control. Men can also benefit from this treatment, as Fichtel pointed out.
“The strengthening of the pelvic muscles means a lot less chances for accidents,” Fichtel said. “And people everywhere are reaping the benefits of this fantastic new treatment. Anyone interested in learning more about what Emsella can do are welcome to call us for a confidential consultation.”
For more information about treatment for urinary incontinence with Emsella, call (615) 905-4995 or visit transformativedermatology.com.
FDA clearances:
BTL Emsella® is intended to provide entirely non-invasive electromagnetic stimulation of pelvic floor musculature for the purpose of rehabilitation of weak pelvic muscles and restoration of neuromuscular control for the treatment of male and female urinary incontinence. As with any medical procedure, ask your doctor if this procedure is right for you.
###
MEDIA ONLY CONTACT
Bob Colloredo
Colloredo & Associates
bob@colloredomarketing.com
Bob Colloredo
Find out more about Emsella here: https://transformativedermatology.com/urinary-incontinence-franklin-tn/.
Transformative Dermatology owner and medical director, Jill Fichtel, M.D., says this revolutionary new treatment offers a much safer alternative to invasive surgical options as well as drug therapy, which can have the potential for unwanted side effects.
“Urinary incontinence is a condition that plagues a lot of women after having their babies. I was one of them,” Fichtel said. “But I want to prove that there are wonderful, non-surgical options out there for women who suffer from frequent trips the bathroom and who constantly worry about having an accident. Emsella has helped so many patients regain their quality of life. And all patients have to do is sit on the device fully clothed.”
Fichtel went on to explain that Emsella utilizes high intensity focused electromagnetic waves to stimulate muscle contractions in the pelvic floor. These contractions build and strengthen the muscles and restore neuromuscular function, helping those with hyperactive bladders experience more control. Men can also benefit from this treatment, as Fichtel pointed out.
“The strengthening of the pelvic muscles means a lot less chances for accidents,” Fichtel said. “And people everywhere are reaping the benefits of this fantastic new treatment. Anyone interested in learning more about what Emsella can do are welcome to call us for a confidential consultation.”
For more information about treatment for urinary incontinence with Emsella, call (615) 905-4995 or visit transformativedermatology.com.
FDA clearances:
BTL Emsella® is intended to provide entirely non-invasive electromagnetic stimulation of pelvic floor musculature for the purpose of rehabilitation of weak pelvic muscles and restoration of neuromuscular control for the treatment of male and female urinary incontinence. As with any medical procedure, ask your doctor if this procedure is right for you.
###
MEDIA ONLY CONTACT
Bob Colloredo
Colloredo & Associates
bob@colloredomarketing.com
Bob Colloredo
Colloredo & Associates
+1 865-288-3467
email us here