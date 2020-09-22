Enterprise Software Market 2020 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2026

Enterprise Software Market Research Report 2020

Enterprise application software, commonly known as EAS refers to a large-scale software that is aimed to assist or solve the problems of an organization. This kind of software delivers mission-critical solutions to the entire or majority of the company. If the software takes care of most of the tasks and issues intrinsic to the enterprise, then it can be characterized as enterprise software. Crucial activities performed by the enterprise software include displaying, monitoring, storing, and analyzing a huge quantity of complex data. Enterprise application software enables the automation of business procedures that depend on these complex datasets.

The Top Players in global enterprise software market include:

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

Salesforce.Com, Inc. (U.S.)

Sap Se (Germany)

EMC Corporation (U.S.)

Symantec Corporation (U.S.)

HP (U.S.)

CA Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

VMware, Inc. (U.S.)

This software provides efficient services related to order management, customer information management, order processing, accounting, business procedure scheduling, and energy management. As per the research, the global enterprise software market is foreseen to account for US$634 billion by the year 2023, growing at a CAGR of about 8% during the forecast period 2017 - 2023. The organizations like Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation are prominent players in the global software market and are actively investing in enterprise software development owing to rising demand from numerous industry verticals like BFSI, healthcare, retail & manufacturing, telecommunication & IT among others.

Upgrading demand for real-time applications is the primary factor fueling the growth of the enterprise software market. The crucial factor driving the growth and development of the enterprise software market is the rising trend of advanced technologies like big data analytics and cloud computing. Rising demand for business intelligence and analytics is another important factor responsible for the growth of the enterprise software market. Enhanced adoption of database management systems is another factor driving the enterprise software market. The objective of utilizing this tool is to enhance system efficiency as well as business productivity and gain a substantial competitive benefit.

Market Segmentation

The global enterprise software market can be analyzed on the basis of the following segments-

Based on the product type, the global enterprise software market can be segmented into-

Enterprise resource planning (ERP)

Supply chain management (SCM)

Business intelligence (BI)

Customer relationship management (CRM)

Web conferencing collaboration

Out of which, customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning software product segments have a substantial market share and are anticipated to dominate the overall market growth during the forecast period.

Based on the size of the organization, the global enterprise software market can be segmented into-

SME's

Large enterprises

Major industry verticals-

IT & Telecommunication

Media & Entertainment

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail and Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Transportation

Regional Analysis

North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa are the major regions contributing to the growth of the global enterprise software market. According to the research, the North American region has a substantial share of the global enterprise software market followed by the Asia Pacific and European regions. The growth of the North American market is primarily dominated by Canada and the United States. Also, North America has a well-established infrastructure which enables the implementation of advanced technologies. The Asia Pacific is expected to register a significant growth rate during the forecast period owing to the factors like the increased adoption of advanced technologies and availability of highly skilled professionals.

Important Facts

According to Rimini Street Inc., an international vendor for enterprise software products & services, and the prominent third-party support provider for SAP and Oracle software solutions, over ten Australian national and state government agencies have changed their enterprise software support to Rimini Street from SAP and Oracle in January 2019. In January 2019, Amazon declared that it is all set to penetrate the enterprise software market.

