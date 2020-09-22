Florida landowner nationally recognized for conservation efforts

Flickr Set: https://flic.kr/s/aHsmQNrbom

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is proud to announce that a Florida landowner is being nationally recognized for his proactive conservation and environmental practices, and outstanding stewardship of fish and wildlife resources.

The Association of Fish & Wildlife Agencies has recognized Doug Moore and the South Prong Plantation in Baker County with the Private Lands Fish and Wildlife Stewardship Award.

South Prong Plantation is a working, multi‐use timberland operation that provides wildlife habitat, recreation opportunities and a living classroom to teach others how to be better land stewards.

“Private lands are critical for Florida’s native wildlife and the efforts of landowners like Doug should be celebrated,” said Eric Sutton, executive director of the FWC. “His contributions are a great example of the important role private landowners play in conserving Florida’s habitats and wildlife populations for future generations to enjoy.”

Moore routinely demonstrates his commitment to conservation by regularly providing the FWC with deer tissue samples for monitoring the presence of chronic wasting disease, practicing and mentoring others in prescribed burning, hosting youth hunts and teaching conservation ethics, installing nesting structures and habitat for birds, and hosting researchers to collect data on endangered plants.

The FWC has worked closely with Moore over the years as part of the agency’s Landowner Assistance Program.

“Mr. Moore works passionately to bring fellow landowners together by hosting multiple workshops and field tours that cover topics such as prescribed fire, food plots, forest health and habitat management,” said Ginger Morgan, regional coordinator for the FWC’s Landowner Assistance Program. “He also serves as a strong community mentor moving his local landowner-led conservation initiative forward through his work with the North Florida Prescribed Burn Association and the Baker County Landowner Group.”

“I am honored to receive this national award. I thank all the forest and wildlife agencies, friends and family that made it happen,” said Moore. “It has always been a passion of mine to own a large timber property that I could manage, share and introduce others into learning more about our great outdoors. I am living my dream.”

AFWA represents North America’s fish and wildlife agencies to advance sound, science-based management and conservation of fish and wildlife and their habitats in the public interest. Member agencies work to ensure North American fish and wildlife management has a clear and collective voice.

FWC Landowner Assistance Program biologists provide technical assistance to private landowners, helping them develop management plans for their property that maximize benefits to wildlife and people. They can also assist with finding financial assistance to complete important habitat restoration projects on private lands. To learn more about this program or to find help and resources for managing wildlife on your property, check out our “Wildlife and Habitat Assistance” section at MyFWC.com/LAP or call your FWC Regional Office and ask to speak to a LAP biologist.