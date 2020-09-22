Mobile Value-added Services Market 2020 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2026

Global Mobile Value-added Services Market Research Report 2020

Mobile Value-Added Services Market 2020

The advancement in the telecom infrastructure globally is motivating the mobile value-added services market. The offering of services that encompass a wide range has helped increase the mobile use rates globally. The rise in the number of telecom providers has further enhanced the development of the mobile value-added services market. The availability of competitive tariff plans is playing a significant role in the growth of the market. The lucrativeness of mobile value-added services has attracted increased investment from established as well as new players in the market. Lately, it was reported that Aperio Group LLC had raised its standing in shares of China Telecom Co. Limited. They owned 681,879 stocks of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,931 shares through the quarter. China Telecom Corporation Limited, collectively with its holdings, offers mobile and wireline telecommunications services chiefly in the People's Republic of China, which include mobile value-added services and internet.

The Major players covered in this study

InMobi Pte Ltd. (Singapore)

OnMobile Global Limited (India)

Mahindra ComViva (India)

Kongzhong Corporation (China)

AT&T Inc. (U.S.)

Apple Inc. (U.S.)

Google (U.S.)

Vodafone Group PLC (U.K.)

One97 Communications Limited (India).

The development in messaging applications is expected to be a key factor adding to the progress of the mobile value-added services market, especially in developing economies. The availability of preference-based experience is further motivating the development of the market. As a consequence of this trend, BSNL has offered subscribers services will allow its users to pay for Amazon Prime memberships with their pre-paid balance or mobile bill as part of a carrier billing contract between the companies. This deal is expected to bolster the mobile VAS services offering currently provided by the national telecom provider. BSNL’s carrier billing deal is important in a country like India, where mobile users generally don’t have debit cards and credit card use is low.

The segmentation study of the mobile value-added services market is carried out on the basis of solution, products, verticals, and regions. On the basis of solution, the mobile value-added services market is segmented into short message service (SMS), multimedia messaging service (MMS) and others. Based on the products, the mobile value-added services market is segmented into mobile music and games, mobile wallet, mobile commerce, email and IM, mobile advertising, among others. On the basis of verticals, the mobile value-added services market is segmented into banking & finance, IT & telecommunications, healthcare, media & entertainment, retail, government, and others.

The geographical extent of the mobile value-added services market spans regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe, LATAM, North America, Middle East, and Africa. The North American region is the principal region in terms of the market stake of the mobile value-added services market. The market development is credited to the incidence of numerous mobile value-added services providers that provide their services to the enterprises. The European was observed to be the second major market in the mobile value-added services market in 2018. The APAC region is anticipated to go through the robust increase of over-the-top apps such as WeChat, WhatsApp, and others that are expected to gain high returns for the mobile value-added services market in the region. The predisposition towards mobile wallets due to the current financial shock in India is expected to be a plus for the market. OnMobile Global Limited (India), InMobi Pte Ltd. (Singapore), Mahindra ComViva (India), Kongzhong Corporation (China), Apple Inc. (U.S.), AT&T Inc. (U.S.), Google (U.S.), Vodafone Group PLC (U.K.), One97 Communications Limited (India), are a few of the topmost players in the mobile value-added services market.

NOTE: Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.