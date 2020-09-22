Sept. 25 MDC program will provide gardening tips for attracting pollinators

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Though it’s only early fall, many gardeners are already thinking about what they’re going to put in the ground next spring.

People who want to see more butterflies and bees in their gardens next year can get information at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free virtual program “Gardening for Pollinators.” This online program will be 10-10:30 a.m. on Sept. 25 and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. This program is designed for people ages 12 and up. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174257

Native plants are good choices for landscaping whether you have a small plot in the city or a large acreage in the country. The butterflies, bees, and other pollinators that are seen at parks, nature centers, and other public areas can often be enticed to your backyard with the proper plantings. These plants provide aesthetic benefits and the insects they attract are beneficial pollinators.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.