Be Lenka, Be Comfortable

Be Lanka is an ultimate go-to place for new mothers and mother-to-be seeking who seek comfort in everyday life. Be Lenka is driven by the need to provide a healthy lifestyle and care for mothers.

Naturally, mothers want to keep their babies close to them. In fact, it is a mutual need between the mother and her baby. Be Lenka makes it easier with its line of baby carriers that come in different sizes and designs. Mothers and babies can go places together in comfort now. For a new mother who wants to be connected to her baby more closely or someone who doesn’t want to leave their baby alone while doing daily chores, Be Lenka's baby carriers offer allow for easy mobility while keeping the baby close. The baby carriers are carefully designed to make sure that both baby and mama don’t feel any physical pressure. This they achieve with a design similar to scarves that snug close to upper and mid-body.

Be Lenka, however, are not limited to just producing baby carriers. They design other products as well, for example, tracksuits and sweatshirts which they also deliver in matching built-in mandala scarves and baby carriers.

While be Lenka’s main product line is baby carriers, they also offer footwear under the Barefooty product line. Their footwear is designed with comfort in mind. With a variety of sandals, sneakers, boots and shoes, Be Lenka ensures everyone gets something to their liking.

Of course, socks are an important part of footwear. Keeping comfort at home in mind, Be Lenka offers Barefoot Socks. They come in different sizes a variety of fresh color choices. This helps new mothers, and pretty much everyone else, keep their feet warm and safe indoors without wearing shoes. This is particularly useful for households that use carpets.

In addition, the brand also offers comfortable Be Lenka barefoot insoles. These insoles help make footwear even more comfortable as they are a great choice for those who want to enjoy the barefoot experience yet don’t want to overtire their feet. As the name implies, they can be placed inside the shoes or socks. Conveniently, Be Lenka’s website provides detailed size charts so that customers can select a product according to their size.