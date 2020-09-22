Classroom 2.0 is now free to teachers until September 30
New video training program teaches skills for remote learningCOLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, USA, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Classroom 2.0, the new video training program for remote instruction, is now available at no cost to all educators across the world. “Now and in the future, we want teachers to feel empowered, inspired, and enthused about teaching in the unfamiliar medium of virtual,” said Bob Riefstahl, founding Partner at 2Win! Global. “We have been providing virtual instruction of soft-skills to the largest, global technology companies in the world.”
The course is specifically designed to improve the achievement of learning targets for students. “With virtual instruction, achieving learning targets requires a unique and innovative combination of a teacher’s physical space at home, mastery of the technology, and virtual engagement skills,” said Riefstahl. “This course provides K-12 teachers as well as college professors a comprehensive list of technology and soft-skills needed to drive student engagement and achieve learning targets.”
Classroom 2.0 is an easy to use and easy to digest series of short videos. It was completed in August and is now ready for every school district and independent school in the United States to use. In a product review by education writer and columnist Dr. Christy Martin, an educator and administrator with 30 years’ experience, the video series was described as “A how-to professional development series that is comprehensive, easy to understand and easily prepares teachers to teach online.”
Martin said, “I was struck by the simplicity of the video series that I just watched. Classroom 2.0 is easy to use even for someone like me, who is not the most tech savvy of users. From the beginning, the narrative was clear, easy to follow and gave enlightening information in small palatable pieces. From the initial, ‘Setting Up the Classroom,’ to the tips at the end, I was able to follow the instructions that would provide even the most reluctant online teachers a vehicle for teaching success. The instruction continues with topics like troubleshooting, how to set up a background, how to keep student attention and interest and using whiteboards. Of special interest to educators will be the 3Cs: Connection, content, and call to action. Tips and timely information are even given on how to record lessons and how to record on your cell phone and transfer that to the computer.
Dr. Martin concluded with “This series is the most practical I have seen. It is step by step, can be watched in 8 to 15-minute segments or all at once. The segments are also broken apart and clearly labeled and can be reviewed when the teacher hits a snag. It is not too much for the average instructor to comprehend in just a few settings, is upbeat, and will encourage teachers that may not love working or teaching from home. However, all that watch it will get something from it and they will be more effective and confident in their instruction. I would highly recommend it for all teachers and encourage school districts to secure a copy for every teacher,”
How to access your free Classroom 2.0 subscription:
To get your free video course, Classroom 2.0, click here. Your coupon code is: 2WINCARES. Until September 30, the full course is free for any educator living or teaching in North America using the link and coupon code provided. There is nothing for educators to buy, period. After September 30, the series will be available to purchase for educators, schools and districts. At that time, there will be a modest charge to help fund the ongoing availability of the series but will not include any upgrades or freemium-type programs. Everyone will still receive the complete series to use.
Founded in 2001, 2Win! Global is the worldwide leader in training technology companies demo, presentation, client success, and storytelling skills. The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to improve the effectiveness of every client engagement. 2Win! Global is headquartered in the United States and operates in over 90 countries worldwide.
