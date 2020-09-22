Hotelbeds + Travel South USA Team Up to Bounce Into Tourism Recovery
Southern states and cities partner to promote road trips in the Authentic SouthATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hotelbeds and Travel South USA have joined forces to bounce the tourism industry into recovery. Beginning this fall and into spring 2021, the joint effort encourages the travel agency community to use Bedsonline.com to create road trips and excursions with bookable hotels and attractions.
This campaign features stunning photography and digital content to inspire and inform, along with deals and discounts, to book a trip. Utilizing a state-of-the-art platform, supplemented with newsletters, webinars, social media, and PR, this group of destinations expects to help support hotels and attractions by bringing in business. The partnership promotes the authentically Southern experiences of food, music, culture, and outdoors, encouraging Americans to travel when they are ready but motivating them to book now.
“It’s been a true pleasure collaborating with Travel South USA as a regional marketing alliance, and we are very excited to launch this promotion,” shared Allen English, Destination Marketing Manager for the Americas at Hotelbeds. “The South has many great destinations that are ideally suited for travel during these times. We are thrilled to highlight a few of these destinations and the steps they are taking to welcome back visitors and promote safe travel. Like all our campaigns, the goal is to drive incremental demand for hotels and attractions, so we’re very much looking forward to giving a boost to partners and supporting all participating destinations through the recovery process.”
“Our long-standing partnership with Hotelbeds and its subsidiary, Bedsonline, allowed us to develop this campaign featuring more than 3,000 hotels in five states and four cities. We pulled together a plan and outreach for hotels and attractions in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, and South Carolina, along with Nashville, Tupelo, New Orleans, and Raleigh, in record time, added Liz Bittner, President & CEO, Travel South USA. While we understand everyone is not ready to travel yet, we also recognize the need for recovery. Travel planning, supporting the travel agent community, and a bounce back to delivering bookings for hotels and attractions is crucial.”
This eight-month campaign first targets the US travel market. After January 1, 2021, it will expand to reach Canadians and visitors from the UK and Ireland. The timing of the market launches is flexible in consideration of COVID-19 restrictions and border controls.
Hotelbeds and Bedsonline have a large footprint worldwide and a powerful local business development team assigned to destinations. These team members work directly with hotel revenue managers to create win-win offers that travel agents can use for their clientele. Since they are fully commissionable, it makes for a win-win-win relationship.
The collaboration of Alabama Department of Tourism, Louisiana Office of Tourism, Visit Mississippi, Visit North Carolina, South Carolina Parks, Recreation and Tourism, Nashville Conventions & Visitors Corporation, Tupelo Visitors & Convention Bureau, New Orleans & Company, and Visit Raleigh is a perfect example of destination marketing organizations that came together to build a partnership that will help drive recovery. “The pandemic and ensuing economic crisis have hit the travel industry particularly hard,” commented Bittner. And thanks to our great partners at Hotelbeds, we can provide promotional offers that will inspire everything from that one night, in-state staycation to a weekend getaway and the authentic American roadtrip.”
###
About Travel South USA
Travel South USA is America’s oldest and largest regional travel promotion organization, formed in 1965. The long-standing regional collaboration of the state tourism offices of Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia provide a foundation to positively position tourism as a vital and dynamic element in the region’s economic development. In 2019, tourism ranked throughout the region as one of the top three industries, behind manufacturing and agriculture, and was responsible for $133 billion in spending by visitors, generating 1.4 million direct jobs, $30 billion in worker paychecks, and almost $16 billion in state and local taxes. Visit TravelSouthUSA.com for consumer information and TravelSouthUSA.org for travel industry information.
About Hotelbeds
Hotelbeds is the world’s leading bedbank. In a fragmented and complex travel landscape, Hotelbeds provides over 180,000 hotel properties across the globe with access to high-value, complementary distribution channels that significantly increase occupancy rates and optimize RevPAR – whilst not competing with the hotelier’s direct distribution strategy.
Hotelbeds does this by offering hoteliers access to a network of over 60,000 hard-to-access B2B travel buyers such as tour operators, retail travel agents, airline websites, and loyalty schemes in over 140 source markets worldwide. These channels provide hotel partners with returning guests that book further in advance, cancel less, spend more in-destination and stay longer.
In addition to accommodation, Hotelbeds is also the world’s largest B2B seller of travel ancillaries, offering 25,000 transfer routes and 18,000 activities, as well as attractions, multi-day tours, tickets and car hire. Operating under the ‘Beyond the Bed’ product line, it provides both hoteliers and travel distribution partners with an efficient platform and powerful tools to easily integrate and commercialize its leading portfolio of high-margin products.
The company is headquartered in Palma, Spain and employs around 5,000 employees across over 60 offices globally.”
Angelica De Stefano
Travel South USA
+1 404-231-1790
email us here