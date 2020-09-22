SWF's, Pensions, Endowments, Large VC's and Families Convene at Sept 24 Bervann Global Investors Forum, 2ND edition
The 2021 Asset Allocation and Direct Investing Outlook
Chief investment officers need and want to talk with their peers. While no one really has that magic answer, gathering insights on what others are doing and thinking is important at a time like this.”MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, US, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a successful first edition last August featuring the Brown-Forman Family, owner of the "Jack Daniel's" whiskey brand, Chief Investment Officers are back for a 2ND edition of Bervann Global Investors Forum, this Thursday September 24th, 1pm - 4pm New York time, EST.
— Val Nzhie, Chief Investment Officer, Bervann
A 2020 severally shaken by an unpredictable pandemic causes several asset allocators to pause and shift their deployment strategies. The obvious leaning-toward technology is not as straight and easy as it sounds. The in-person meetings restrictions are not making it easier for on-boarding new managers or opportunities. Hence, the best deals tend to come from other investors in co-investment or referral forms. Capital raising calls for innovative techniques and the bids for sought-after transactions soar through the roof, limiting the room for skyrocketed profits we've become accustomed to.
Bervann, a New York based organization leading a global ecosystem of investors with over $3 trillion of combined AUM, creates an intimate setting for CIO's and Heads of investments from high-net-worth families, sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, endowments, venture capital, private equity, institutional and corporate investors. The invitation-only event is held virtually allowing parties from all over the world to gather privately and cross exchange on the challenges looming over our industry, and tackle the market's most attractive opportunities at the best available terms:
- Speaking Sessions;
- One-on-One meetings, capital introduction;
- One-on-One meetings, strategic partnership.
At the center of the 2nd edition of Bervann Global Investors Forum:
THE 2021 ASSET ALLOCATION AND DIRECT INVESTING OUTLOOK.
* Inside View of Silicon Valley - VC Investor's Perspectives:
What we learnt from working with and studying over 300 Venture Capital Firms.
Val Nzhie, CIO Bervann interviews Ben Narasin, Venture Partner NEA - New Enterprise Associates, a US Technology VC with $27 billion AUM.
* The Road to Unicorns and Decacorns - Entrepreneur's Perspectives:
Makers and Breakers for Unicorns and Decacorns amid COVID-19.
Val Nzhie, CIO Bervann interviews Hank Dudgeon, Co-founder of RUBICON GLOBAL, a $1.2 billion-revenue software company that provides smart waste and recycling solutions for businesses and governments worldwide.
* The Future of Tech Investing for Sovereign Wealth Funds, Pension Funds, Endowments and Large Asset Managers:
A New Era for Asset Allocation.
Val Nzhie, CIO Bervann interviews:
- Giorgio Carlino, Ex Global Chief Investment Officer - Multi Asset of Allianz Global Investors,
Mr. Carlino was responsible for $150 billion in assets and over 90 employees;
AND
- Winston Ma, Ex Managing Director and Head of Americas for the Sovereign Wealth Fund of China with over $1 trillion AUM.
Mr. Ma established the first Tech investing vehicle for China Investment Corporation in California in 2009.
His new book The Hunt for Unicorns – How Sovereign Funds Are Reshaping Investment in the Digital Economy will be released late October.
This edition sees a surge in attendance from Saudi Arabia, Japan, Germany, Australia, South Korea, Canada, Ghana, Nigeria and of course US.
