Global Gaming announces partnership with Murtha and Burke marketing

The number one blockchain eSports and gaming platform, Global Gaming has listed Murtha and Burke as its official marketing partner.

NEW YORK, USA, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent tweet, the gaming platform listed Murtha and Burke marketing as its official marketing partner alongside cryptocurrency exchanges Probit, Binance, and p2pb2b trade. This partnership with Murtha and Burke promises to yield great results in terms of popularity and expending user base.

Global Gaming is a blockchain-based peer-to-peer ranking platform for eSports tournament play that offers prize money, player perks, membership benefits, and cryptocurrency rewards to a global online community of gamers. The company uses GMNG digital token, which is the currency that powers every transaction in the platform, the financial reward paid to third-party developers for their games, and the fuel enabling key processes on the platform.

According to the company's official website, its GMNG token will be fully compatible with the ERC-20 standard. The token was listed on the aforementioned cryptocurrency exchanges earlier this month. It is an unmineable token designed to be easily transferred and stored in widely used Ether wallets such as Mist or MyEtherWallet and also its Global Gaming Wallet. Players can obtain this token either through the Global Gaming Wallet or from selected exchanges.

Global Gaming has stated that it will build a custom interface experience along with its third-party backend applications tailored to user specifications. The company also promises its users a faster experience due to its partnership with Hedera Hashgraph (Blockchain-based engine). In Global gaming, users can expect a fast and secure platform that follows the latest compliance regulations.

The Global Gaming platform will be built across multiple systems, such as web apps, the Hedera Hashgraph Blockchain, and a backend as well as the addition of smart contracts to its community.

The web platform comes with exciting features including time-based events, gamer jackpots, and 24/7 playing experience on large eSport teams.

Global Gaming meets all the requirements for supporting a successful network: stability, versatility, scalability, security, performance, and cost-effectiveness.

To stay up to date with news about Global Gaming, please follow their official Twitter account.

About Global Gaming: Global Gaming is a blockchain-based peer-to-peer ranking platform for eSports tournament play that offers prize money, player perks, membership benefits, and cryptocurrency rewards to a global online community of gamers. Global Gaming’s programmed certainty of blockchain technology provides a trusted platform for these offerings to take place.



Murtha & Burke Marketing LLC
www.murthaandburkemarketing.com
+1 800-650-5467
At Murtha & Burke Marketing, LLC, each client is unique. Which is why we create strategies tailored to the needs of each company. Reach out and we’ll help you get your brand exactly where it needs to be — ahead of the rest. At Murtha & Burke Marketing, LLC, we take care of your creative and strategic needs so you can focus on running your business at its full potential. We’re driven by technology as much as design and content to ensure we fulfill our key mission of helping our clients achieve their successful future. We’ve been helping companies develop and define their brands since 2016. The times may have changed, but our creativity certainly hasn't. Get in touch so that we can start elevating you to where you deserve to be. We specialize in helping cryptocurrency related companies engage with their many users! The men and women who lead Murtha & Burke are dedicated, experienced and forward-thinking. We come from all backgrounds and walks-of-life. We’re passionate about helping brands find their creative voice. Founded in 2016, our one-stop Marketing Agency aims to help our clients thrive in a changing omni-channel world and leverage their unique strengths to build a personalized road map to success. We’re here to make your life easier — talk to us about how we can help.

