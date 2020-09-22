The Complete Guide To Shower Seats & Bath Benches in 2021

This will help keep yourself or loved ones safe from falling in the bathroom or the shower.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scooters N’ Chairs www.scootersnchairs.com For Immediate ReleaseThe Full Guide To Shower Seats & Bath Benches Updated for 2021As the average age continues to grow significantly, the necessity for adaptive equipment grows as well.Scooters N’ Chairs is a leader in mobility and adaptive technologies to help elderly and people with certain physical disabilities continue to lead normal, independent lives. While the fundamentals of these all important devices have not changed, the technology behind them continues to grow and improve.Because of this immense growth, Scooters N’ Chairs has a complete line of both. The new product line for 2021 is on the way into retail and medical supply stores, and the company wants its valued customers to get first glance at the upcoming offerings.A new blog covering the options for shower chairs and bath seats is now posted on the website. The blog features easy to read, large font format and goes into depth about the new offerings without being overly technical.The blog offers high definition pictures of the products in addition to other information such as advantages for having a shower seat or bench, the differences between the two and why a shower seat or bench is the most cost effective for the aging and physically disabled population.Scooters N’ Chairs offers more than just a blog. The site contains scooters, walkers, wheelchairs and other specialized adaptive equipment. The company lacks a brick and mortar store and is able to provide significant savings on adaptive equipment, shower seats and bath benches.To learn more about the many, high quality and superior options offered, visit the website at www.scootersnchairs.com for details.

