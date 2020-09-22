Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 855 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,451 in the last 365 days.

An Ode to Undying Friendship

Forever Friends: Through Thick and Thin and the End

Forever Friends: Through Thick and Thin and the End

Losing a friend becomes less painful with time and memories

PEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The death of a friend, especially of someone who is practically family, will certainly leave deep, lasting wounds to the heart. It just seems difficult and near impossible to carry on with life without the people with whom one can celebrate joys and victories or overcome heartbreaks and failures. However, Reverend Eleanor Miller demonstrates in her book Forever Friends: Through Thick and Thin and the End that the recollection of fond memories is a way of immortalizing these strong, unforgettable bonds of friendship. Eleanor knows that the road to recovering from a devastating loss is long and fraught with challenges, but she believes that prayer will help ease this pain and heal a broken soul. She reminds her readers, “Live each moment to the fullest, and don’t forget to pray.”

Forever Friends: Through Thick and Thin and the End is the balm that soothes the aches of anyone grieving the loss of someone beloved. It serves to remind readers that love and genuine friendship can conquer death.

Reverend Eleanor D. Miller is an ordained pastor who is the cofounder of United Community Helping Hands, a nonprofit organization that focuses on community outreach. She is also a board member of Unity in the Community Organization, a nonprofit organization that helps bring joy to the residents of Polk County, North Carolina, and neighboring areas by bringing resources and fun, wholesome events. Eleanor has three other published books: Covered by the Leaves, which details her experiences as an employee of a major department store, Healing Body, Mind, Spirit, and Soul with the Word of God and Let Your Light Shine. You can visit her website at www.eleanormillerministries.com.


About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.

Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.



Writers' Branding
Writers' Branding
+ 1800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

An Ode to Undying Friendship

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.