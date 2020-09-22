An Ode to Undying Friendship
Losing a friend becomes less painful with time and memoriesPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The death of a friend, especially of someone who is practically family, will certainly leave deep, lasting wounds to the heart. It just seems difficult and near impossible to carry on with life without the people with whom one can celebrate joys and victories or overcome heartbreaks and failures. However, Reverend Eleanor Miller demonstrates in her book Forever Friends: Through Thick and Thin and the End that the recollection of fond memories is a way of immortalizing these strong, unforgettable bonds of friendship. Eleanor knows that the road to recovering from a devastating loss is long and fraught with challenges, but she believes that prayer will help ease this pain and heal a broken soul. She reminds her readers, “Live each moment to the fullest, and don’t forget to pray.”
Forever Friends: Through Thick and Thin and the End is the balm that soothes the aches of anyone grieving the loss of someone beloved. It serves to remind readers that love and genuine friendship can conquer death.
Reverend Eleanor D. Miller is an ordained pastor who is the cofounder of United Community Helping Hands, a nonprofit organization that focuses on community outreach. She is also a board member of Unity in the Community Organization, a nonprofit organization that helps bring joy to the residents of Polk County, North Carolina, and neighboring areas by bringing resources and fun, wholesome events. Eleanor has three other published books: Covered by the Leaves, which details her experiences as an employee of a major department store, Healing Body, Mind, Spirit, and Soul with the Word of God and Let Your Light Shine. You can visit her website at www.eleanormillerministries.com.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers' Branding
Writers' Branding
+ 1800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter