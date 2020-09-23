Aspire, the 1st Business Neobank in Southeast Asia, to Make its Cards Available on Google Pay
Southeast Asia's 1st business neobank Aspire make its cards available on GooglePay in collaboration with Visa and Nium.SINGAPORE, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore-based fintech startup Aspire, the 1st business neobank in Southeast Asia, in collaboration with Nium, a global financial technology platform, announces plans to go plastic-less through the issuance of virtual Visa corporate cards. The collaboration will also enable all cards under Aspire to be made available on Google Pay.
Targeted at modern entrepreneurs, Aspire brings the fastest and simplest business banking experience to SMEs. The Aspire virtual corporate card is complimentary with Aspire Business Account. The account, which provides low and transparent FX fees, is fully integrated with accounting systems and custom spending limits so businesses can keep track of spending and stay on top of their accounts with real-time notifications.
Nium’s end-to-end issuing, processing, and onboarding services allow Aspire’s customers to have an additional option of completing their payments via Google Pay on Visa-accepted terminals. With its virtual corporate cards being made available on Google Pay, business owners can now go green and pay on POS devices, and online, without the need for a physical card.
Visa’s and Google Pay’s NFC feature provides Aspire customers with a seamless and convenient payment process with maximum security. Businesses can confirm and complete in-store and online purchases without having to enter their payment information again, which enables faster checkout.
“Making Aspire’s corporate cards available on Google Pay allows Aspire corporate card users to experience a fully digital experience. From account opening to managing the finances, everything can be done within the Aspire app. Business owners can set custom limits on expenses without having to worry about manual expense reconciliation. Also, we are going paperless with simplified accounting by integrating Xero, all in one app.” said Andrea Baronchelli, CEO and Co-founder of Aspire.
Gitesh Athavale, Global Head of Product (Cards) at Nium adds, “We’re pleased to be working with Aspire to ease the Spend Management process for businesses in Southeast Asia. Through the issuance of virtual cards and the integration with Google Pay via our payments network, companies can now track their expenses more easily and directly using their Android devices.”
About Aspire
Aspire is a leading SME-focused Fintech serving a new generation of digital-savvy businesses with a mobile-first digital business account. Founded in January 2018 by former Lazada founders and executives, the company graduated from Y Combinator Winter 2018 batch and it is part of the YC Continuity Growth Program Winter 2020.
For more information, please refer to https://www.sg.aspireapp.com.
About Nium
Nium is a global financial technology platform redefining the way consumers and businesses send, spend, and receive funds across borders. The company is continuously innovating to provide the most relevant and agile solutions to meet the needs of consumers and businesses, having evolved from solely focusing on consumer remittance via InstaReM, to also providing fintech solutions for businesses. Nium is regulated in Australia, Canada, European Union, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, United Kingdom and the United States of America, and processes billions of dollars a year for banks and payments institutions, the next generation of e-commerce players, OTAs and retail users across the world. Nium’s investors include Visa, BRI Ventures, Vertex Ventures, Vertex Growth, Fullerton Financial Holdings, GSR Ventures, Rocket Internet, Global Founders Capital, SBI Japan, FMO (Netherlands Development Finance Company), MDI Ventures, Beacon Venture Capital and Atinum Investment.
For more information, please refer to http://www.nium.com.
