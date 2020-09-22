AI trade signals startup BigBrainBank revs up TheBrain’s deep learning algorithm
For us at BigBrainBank, it is our goal to help people through financial tools and education by guiding them to make better investment decisions. TheBrain is the perfect tool for that.”KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bonjour Technology’s BigBrainBank has again raised the bars as its global team of developers have curated yet another algorithmic achievement for TheBrain AI Trade Strategies app.
— Brendon Yong
TheBrain’s extensive databank collates years of market information and matches them with an optimised, deep-learning algorithm that has swiftly advanced beyond expectations. It generates customer-driven features such as trade ideas, calendar, backtester, risk off risk on projections, market selection, trade barometer, Twitter scanner and more - with a host of intensive analytics and trade strategies which can be customised based on subscribers' preferences. Forex trading has never been the same with TheBrain. Traders can now easily check out the trade ideas on TheBrain and then decide where to place their trades, on any trading platform of their choice. TheBrain's algorithm is benchmarked with at least 66% of successful trades based on historical records of similar events or occurring patterns.
“Our 2 years of intensive research, simulation exercises and deep-rooted technology collaboration with artificial intelligence technologists and multiple industry experts from Asia and Europe are truly bearing fruits! We have, on multiple test runs, validated the immense artificial intelligence that constitutes TheBrain.” explained Brendon Yong, Founder and CEO of Bonjour Technology. In fact, the team behind Bonjour Technology Sdn Bhd has been involved in the industry since 2005 while BigBrainBank was set up in 2018 as a technology platform that specialises in financial education and financial literacy which is made possible through blended learning on-site and online via its learning platform, LeBrain.
“We performed innumerable iteration and massive rounds of product development to ensure that we have a robust product roadmap that is scalable into the future. While traders are progressively learning how to capitalize on TheBrain’s comprehensive features that leverage on its huge repository of data and artificial intelligence algorithm – several retail investors and corporate partners have already found their way to BigBrainBank’s discussion calendars. For many of these corporations, the strategy is to integrate TheBrain into their existing analytics or bundle in as built-in services or as an add-on option for their clients.
Some have even approached BigBrainBank with the offer of venture capital. While this is attractive, Brendon feels that having self-funded the company with his two partners a few years ago, there is a lot to contemplate as getting venture capital may mean diluting the ownership and possibly, its original entrepreneurial objectives.
He explains why. “My partners and I have been friends for almost 17 years; since we were teenagers. We scaled the forex industry as gung-ho traders when we were just touching 20 years old. It has been an exciting journey of friendship, maturity and growing together not just as great buddies in good times and bad times. In fact, over the last 10 years, we have created amazing synergy as fellow traders, investors and business partners in a multi-million-dollar financial literacy and education company.”
However, he is open for future funding opportunities, now that TheBrain has taken off with proof of concept and market viability.
While BigBrainBank ponders on the road ahead, it is interesting to note that in a span of a couple of months, TheBrain has generated close to 60,000 registered trial users and a rapidly growing number of subscribers to the app. There are a multitude financial markets which are covered such as forex, commodities, bonds and indices. Subscription is available at an affordable rate of USD 50 per month or USD 300 per annum. Most users prefer to use the desktop version which can also be used as a web app. This version has the additional backtester feature that is not available in the app. Brendon however feels that over time, the users will navigate to download the Google Play and iOS app store versions as an all-encompassing tool.
“TheBrain is an essential, or probably, the ultimate trading strategy tool for the financial markets. Forex traders are often amazed by the accuracy of the signals. During our free webinars for users, my team and I extensively guide them on the intricacies of using TheBrain. Traders are also happy that they can use these trade strategies and deploy them on any trading platform of their choice. We believe in customers first. TheBrain is not just an AI Trade Strategies app – it’s part of BigBrainBank’s vision of bringing out the best in people and technologies to empower our customers towards trading success.”
