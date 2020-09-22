QCCESS LAUNCHES FEVERMON, AN ALL-IN-ONE THERMAL IMAGING CAMERA KIOSK FOR COVID-19

FeverMon, a fully automatic, thermal imaging camera-based temperature detection and notification kiosk system equipped with a horizontal display No need to stop and wait for temperature measurement! Quick and accurate fever check within 0.5 seconds for a large crowd screening! Fully Automatic Horizontal Kiosk Alarm! Non-contact face recognition temperature measurement system with thermal imaging camera

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amid the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak that is touching every corner of the world, Qccess, a leading security company in South Korea, has announced the launch of FeverMon. FeverMon is a fully automatic temperature detection kiosk system, equipped with thermal imaging camera.

The all-in-one ultra-high-performance thermal imaging camera is integrated with a horizontal display, a 43-inch monitor and a high-performance Windows 10 PC. FeverMon is the world’s first all-in-all kiosk system that is capable of quickly and accurately detecting the temperature of a target person within 3 meters of the system, even if the person is passing through a large crowd of people. It does not require people to stand in a line in front of a thermal imaging camera or to move closer to the camera to measure the temperature.

To achieve this advanced performance, Qccess developed software and then adopted a core-based ultra-high performance thermal imaging camera module made by IRay, which is the world’s leading thermal imaging camera maker with 311 relevant patents. It features an advanced face recognition algorithm with a +/-0.5℃ range of measurement error, to exactly detect and measure face temperature even in the case of wearing a mask or holding a cup of hot coffee. Powered by such outstanding patented technologies, such as MATRIXⅢ temperature measurement algorithm, it is renowned as a highly reliable camera module. Furthermore, the more than 200,000 units of the IRay have been already supplied throughout the world since the outbreak of novel coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19).

Based on artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning, Qccess’ FeverMon is also able to automatically detect and trace a human face only, measure temperature, scan many people simultaneously in a frame, and check people quickly passing by. Once it detects a certain temperature higher than a preset limit, it automatically raises the alarm and the picture of a corresponding individual is saved in a predefined folder in a PC so that an administrator could check out the case.

FeverMon provides three different imaging modes: (1) real mode, (2) thermal modes, and (3) dual mode to simultaneously show the above-mentioned two modes in a single monitor. Generally, the existing thermal imaging camera systems display thermal imaging only without real imaging, which often elicits a feeling of unpleasantness. Since FeverMon enables temperature checking with a full real imaging screen, it doesn’t expose the contour of the body and therefore, doesn’t cause any displeasure as well.

FeverMon is able to recognize 100 individuals simultaneously per minute, and it is automatically activated and deactivated with a preset start/end schedule. It is also possible to set to raise the alarm if it detects anyone without a mask, and in case of South Korea, the Ministry of Health & Welfare’s electronic access registration(KI-Pass) QR code is also supported.

FeverMon doesn’t require an administrator to keep monitoring, sitting next to a thermal imaging system. As a 24-hour self-checking system, FeverMon based on Windows 10 OS can be easily operated and controlled by a layperson without the need of high-level technique.

FeverMon is an all-in-one system equipped with the 9th generation Intel i5-based high performance PC. It is also safe and convenient to use and move thanks to four heavy duty wheels. A centrally-mounted thermal imaging camera ensures accurate measurement of temperature, and a keyboard- and mouse-mounted foldable shelf makes it look clear and elegant.

Our FeverMon is a follow-up model of previously bestselling thermal imaging camera A300i, which has been sold over 300 units just in 3 months early this year. This totally new model overcomes the existing shortcomings of A300i, which supports only a thermal imaging mode with a separate tripod, monitor, thermal imaging camera, and laptop, as well as so many cables.

“FeverMon, an integrated kiosk system, with highly improved performance and a sturdy body. We believe that this new intelligent machine will greatly contribute to the prevention of COVID-19,” and “we are ready to spur global export around the world, including the U.S., Japan, and Europe,” said CEO of Qccess, Michael Chun.

“There has been a great interest in FeverMon, especially from multi-purpose facilities, including public offices, libraries, museums, art galleries, shopping malls, schools and universities, subway station buildings, police stations, broadcasting stations, theaters, gyms, churches, buffets, restaurants, basketball courts, soccer stadiums, supermarkets, and public bathhouses,” he added.

For more information, visit the website at www.fevermon.com or email at info@fevermon.com.

FeverMon's image quality, accuracy and performance have been greatly improved by our self-developed software with long efforts.