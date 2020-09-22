Premium Parking Drives Demand During COVID-19 with Dynamic Parking Rates

Premium Parking uses Smarking's dynamic pricing to drive new demand, outperform the national average, and accelerate recovery.

Premium Parking accelerates recovery with dynamic pricing, their garages are only down -22% in revenue YTD compared to the -77% average across the U.S. YTD.

The results showed resounding evidence that online channels grew the pie, it didn't just move money from one channel to the other.” — Todd Tucker, Doctor of Business Administration