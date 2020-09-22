CDFW Reopens Additional Areas

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has reopened 20 additional properties that were previously closed due to unprecedented and historic fire conditions.

All other fire-related closures will remain in effect until Sept. 25, 2020 unless extended. Please check the U.S. Forest Service website for national forest closures.

Fire danger is extreme in California currently. Hunters and outdoor enthusiasts are strongly encouraged to check for closures before leaving on any recreational trip. The following links show up-to-date closures:

Media Contact: Jordan Traverso, CDFW Communications, (916) 654-9937

CDFW Photo: The Hope Valley Wildlife Area in Alpine County is among 20 CDFW properties recently reopened to public use.