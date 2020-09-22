Nashville Security Specialist Praises Meridian’s “Game Changer”

MERIDIAN® Vehicle Barriers available for rent

Anti-Vehicle Barriers Now Making a Mark for Safety in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- So often two is better than one, and that is certainly the case now that Meridian Rapid Defense Group is teaming with Nashville’s Associated Protective Service.

Both companies are leaders in the industry and now Associated Protective Service has the latest in mobile anti-vehicle technology courtesy of Meridian.

Along with a host of security services, Associated Protective Service specializes in event security. Meridian’s Archer 1200 mobile barriers and Archer Beam Gates have continually proven to be the perfect fit for large and small-scale corporate events, demonstrations and street parades.

Recently, because of COVID-19, Meridian’s Archer’s took on a new role and are out on the streets of many cities protecting outdoor dining zones. The Archer 1200 has the strength to stop an out of control car or truck but if need be is easily moved. Unlike most barriers, it doesn’t require power or heavy equipment to move.

Peter Whitford, Meridian’s CEO said, “We couldn’t have done better to find an affiliate such as Associated Protective Service to work alongside. They operate on the same principles as our company - keeping people safe using the best possible product.”

Associated Protective Service has offices in Nashville and Washington DC and is a fully bonded and licensed private security firm led by a team with more than 65 years combined law enforcement, military and private security experience.

“It’s not every day that products such as the Archer 1200 barrier and the Archer Beam Gate come along that are truly game-changers,” said Jacob Pilarski, the group’s operations manager.

“They are products that are easy to get behind, and I am excited to be able to offer them to clients. We look forward to growing a business and client base with the help of Meridian,” said Mr. Pilarski.

Meridian Archer 1200 Barriers are “SAFETY Act Certified” by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) providing the ultimate standard in keeping people, communities and places safer. For more information about Meridian Rapid Defense Group and the Archer 1200 Vehicle Barrier visit https://www.meridian-barrier.com/