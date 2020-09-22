Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
09/21/20-KIHEI BEACH CLOSURES UPDATE

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES News Release

DAVID Y. IGE GOVERNOR

SUZANNE D. CASE CHAIRPERSON

 

For Immediate News Release: September 21, 2020

 

KIHEI BEACH CLOSURES UPDATE 

(Kihei, Maui) – Shark warning signs are being removed from beaches stretching from Kalama Beach Park to the Kihei boat ramp.  

This morning a Kihei woman reported what she believed may have been a shark bite. She was taken to the hospital, where an evaluation of her wound, by experts from the DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR), determined it was most likely not caused by a shark. What caused her injury is unknown. 

