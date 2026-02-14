2/13/26 – ALL STATE PARKS AND FOREST AREAS HAVE REOPENED AFTER SEVERE WEATHER
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
RYAN KANAKAʻOLE
ALL STATE PARKS AND FOREST AREAS HAVE REOPENED AFTER SEVERE WEATHER
HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i State Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) has reopened all state parks and forest areas that were closed to the public due to the severe weather conditions across the state earlier this week.
The two exceptions are:
- Kaumahina Wayside on Maui, which is closed for repairs on an intake waterline.
- Pāʻulaʻula State Historic Site (formerly Russian Fort Elizabeth State Historical Park) on Kauaʻi remains closed due to construction improvements that were happening before the storm.
Forest reserves, wildlife sanctuaries, natural area reserves, Nā Ala Hele hiking trails, game management areas and campgrounds are all open.
Issuance of all state forest camping and state park camping permits has resumed.
