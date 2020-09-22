Women’s Lifestyle Activewear Brand, Ghost Flower, Exceeds WeFunder Equity Raise Goal and Appoints New Board Member
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With 18 days left of their equity funding campaign, Ghost Flower, an innovative women’s activewear brand, has already surpassed its initial $250,000 target. Enjoying a year of already explosive growth (year over year revenue exceeding 300%) the company is now also primed to reach their stretch goal of $300,000 before closing.
Immediately after their campaign launch, Ghost Flower generated major buzz on the WeFunder platform with investors responding to a variety of unique features in their product design. Ghost Flower was developed by a team of Eastern medicine and acupressure experts, along with leaders in the disciplines of dance, stretch, yoga, Pilates, and body movement. The result has become a game-changing line of sleek, high-performance activewear featuring cutting edge innovations with designs based on Eastern medicine: flatlock seams represent the body’s energy channels, and tone-on-tone logos highlight key acupressure points.
Ghost Flower’s stated mission is to create clothing that focuses on wellness, self-healing, and the empowerment of women. Filling this holistic-minded gap in an already popular market puts Ghost Flower in a strong position even amongst the most established activewear and lifestyle clothing competitors.
The new working capital raised through the equity campaign will be utilized to replenish existing inventory, introduce a new collection for the Holiday and Winter season, and increase the company’s online digital marketing spend. “We are delighted to have over 270 new investors/owners in Ghost Flower,” says Ghost Flower CEO Susie Peebler. “We look forward to successfully deploying our new capital in a thoughtful and productive way to continue to grow the business.”
As they near the close of their well-received equity crowdfund, Ghost Flower is also announcing a new board appointment. Cara Ferrick will be joining CEO Susie Peebler and Executive Chairman Bob Peebler as Ghost Flower’s first Independent Board member. Cara is the perfect choice given her passion for yoga and business experience. She took her first yoga class at the age of eighteen and immediately became devoted to the practice. Her devotion followed her through her business studies at the University of Colorado and her position as Ralph Lauren’s Executive Assistant in NYC.
Cara decided to fuse her passion for yoga into her career when she became an early team member of CorePowerYoga in Denver, Colorado. Years later, CorePowerYoga has grown into the largest yoga studio chain in the United States with over 200 studios. Cara later moved to California and opened five thriving CorePowerYoga studios, along with her business partner in the Central Coast area.
Bob Peebler, Executive Chairman expressed the company’s excitement about their new board member, “Cara will be a great asset to Ghost Flower, bringing not only her passion for yoga and self-healing but also her knowledge of the retail activewear business and her proven business acumen. We look forward to working with Cara and wholeheartedly welcome her to the team.”
ABOUT GHOST FLOWER
Ghost Flower is a Houston-based corporation with designers and production in Los Angeles that was founded to empower women to take charge of their health and vitality -- and look amazing doing it. The company has created unique, beautiful, high-performance activewear -- and a cutting-edge movement practice -- built around the body's natural energy channels and offering a deeper purpose of self-healing. For more information please visit: https://www.ghostflower.com/
ABOUT THE WEFUNDER EQUITY RAISE
In late June Ghost Flower Inc. launched an equity crowdfunding campaign on the leading WeFunder Equity platform with a minimum goal of $50,000, a target of $250,000 with a maximum of $400,000. The offering closes on October 9th and more information can be found at www.wefunder.com/ghost.flower
