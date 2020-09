“One Minutes” (15 per side) H.R. 8319 – Continuing Appropriations Act, 2021 and Other Extensions Act (Rep. Lowey – Appropriations) (Subject to a Rule) The Rule provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Appropriations. Postponed Suspension (1 Vote) H.R. 451 – Don't Break Up the T-Band Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Engel – Energy and Commerce) Don't Break Up the T-Band Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Engel – Energy and Commerce)