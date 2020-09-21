Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NDE Brand | Nebraska Department of Education

The Official Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) logo and templates may not be used outside of NDE without express written permission from the NDE Office of Public Information and Communications.

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

Disclaimer: Please attribute the use of the NDE Logo and include the Creative Commons license. The proper attribution should read: “NDE Logo by Nebraska Department of Education is licensed under CC-BY 4.0.”

