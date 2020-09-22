Media AdvisoryPandemic Parenting is Causing Additional Stress to Families – a Global Movement is Being Launched Tomorrow

Great Parenting Simplified - Pandemic Parenting Movement Great Parenting Simplified Logo

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pandemic Parenting is causing additional stress to families – a global movement is being launched tomorrow, Wednesday 23rd September to provide additional acknowledgement and support for parents in need. Great Parenting Simplified Nonprofit Cooperative (GPS), the online parenting support network that has already supported 40,000 families in over 101 countries, has seen an uptick in issues due to the pandemic. GPS is seeking to offer its community-based support to an expanded network of parents globally.GPS has media-trained spokespeople from the program available across the globe to speak to parenting in a pandemic.The intensity and uncertainty that COVID has brought has impacted everyone. GPS believes that parents need help more than ever. Many people know families who are struggling but don’t know the best way to help. GPS has founded this movement for parents to acknowledge that parenting is hard, and parenting in a pandemic can be nearly impossible.From Wednesday, people who want to support the movement can go online to fundrazr.com/GPS-2020-2H and meet parents who have benefited from finding their GPS. Here people can join the movement and donate to participate in the program themselves, give the program to someone in need that they know, or give the program to someone in need. GPS currently has a waitlist of people who need help but are unable to access the program.The movement seeks to raise $75,000 to train more coaches so that more families can be helped and to help remove financial barriers to taking the program.Who: Spokespeople for Great Parenting Simplified able to speak about parenting in a pandemic and creation of a movement to help parents.What: As a non-profit movement, Great Parenting Simplified has supported over 40,000 parents across 101 countries over the past 10 years. We provide a safe space where parents know they will receive simple and actionable support from peers and certified parent coaches to help transform their relationships within their family. During the current pandemic, we want to be able to expand our program to offer it to more parents in need.Where: Please see the list of spokespeople, we have coverage in Europe, North America, Asia and AustralasiaWhen: The spokespeople will be available from 22nd September. The movement to help parents struggling during pandemic parenting will launch on 23rd September.Why: Parenting is hard, parenting in a pandemic is really hard. We want to show our support to parents and caregivers and also provide additional help online across the globe. 