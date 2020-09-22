Media AdvisoryPandemic Parenting is Causing Additional Stress to Families – a Global Movement is Being Launched Tomorrow
Access to global spokespeople who can talk to the Pandemic Parenting Movement and how it provides additional support for parents in need.
Great Parenting Simplified has media-trained spokespeople from the program available across the globe to speak to parenting in a pandemic.”EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pandemic Parenting is causing additional stress to families – a global movement is being launched tomorrow, Wednesday 23rd September to provide additional acknowledgement and support for parents in need.
— Great Parenting Simplified
Great Parenting Simplified Nonprofit Cooperative (GPS), the online parenting support network that has already supported 40,000 families in over 101 countries, has seen an uptick in issues due to the pandemic. GPS is seeking to offer its community-based support to an expanded network of parents globally.
GPS has media-trained spokespeople from the program available across the globe to speak to parenting in a pandemic.
The intensity and uncertainty that COVID has brought has impacted everyone. GPS believes that parents need help more than ever. Many people know families who are struggling but don’t know the best way to help. GPS has founded this movement for parents to acknowledge that parenting is hard, and parenting in a pandemic can be nearly impossible.
From Wednesday, people who want to support the movement can go online to fundrazr.com/GPS-2020-2H and meet parents who have benefited from finding their GPS. Here people can join the movement and donate to participate in the program themselves, give the program to someone in need that they know, or give the program to someone in need. GPS currently has a waitlist of people who need help but are unable to access the program.
The movement seeks to raise $75,000 to train more coaches so that more families can be helped and to help remove financial barriers to taking the program.
Who: Spokespeople for Great Parenting Simplified able to speak about parenting in a pandemic and creation of a movement to help parents.
What: As a non-profit movement, Great Parenting Simplified has supported over 40,000 parents across 101 countries over the past 10 years. We provide a safe space where parents know they will receive simple and actionable support from peers and certified parent coaches to help transform their relationships within their family. During the current pandemic, we want to be able to expand our program to offer it to more parents in need.
Where: Please see the list of spokespeople, we have coverage in Europe, North America, Asia and Australasia
When: The spokespeople will be available from 22nd September. The movement to help parents struggling during pandemic parenting will launch on 23rd September.
Why: Parenting is hard, parenting in a pandemic is really hard. We want to show our support to parents and caregivers and also provide additional help online across the globe.
Lead Contact
Victoria Bennett victoria@bmwconsults.com +1 403 589 7992
Please reach out to your nearest contact directly
- North America
Location Name Email Phone
- Canada
Edmonton, Alberta, Canada Jacqueline Green, Founder of GPS Movement jrg@greatparentingsimplified.com. 1-780-712-6615
Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Maureen Geres, GPS Parent Coach maureeng@greatparentingsimlified.com. 1-403-619-2213
Calgary, Alberta, Canada Rejeanne Bischoff, GPS Core Team soulcially@shaw.ca 1-403-818-3304
Swift Current, Saskatchewan, Canada Dixie Green D.green@sasktel.net 1-306-774-9039
Nelson, British Columbia, Canada Judy Banfield judybanfield@gmail.com. 1-508-717-1605
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Sharlene Shah sharleneshah@hotmail.com 1-778-891-5253
Courtney, British Columbia, Canada David Pinel, GPS Ambassador dppinel@gmail.com 1-250-897-2501
Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada Larissa Ashdown, Inner Circle Graduate larissa_ashdown@hotmail.com 1-204-451-4566
Montreal, Quebec, Canada Isabella Bartolo Isabella4gps@gmail.com 1-514-231-5644
Elmwood, Nova Scotia, Canada Linda Wood, GPS Ambassador lwood@burmac.ca 1-902-499-5874
North Vancouver, BC, Canada. Heidi Kilham, GPS Parent Coach hgkcoaching@gmail.com 1-604-219-0803
Courtenay, BC, Canada David Pinel dppinel@gmail.com 1-250-897-2501
- USA
San Diego, California, USA Joanna Greaney, GPS Parent Coach joannag@greatparentingsimplified.com 1-760-672-9290
San Diego, California, USA Tabitha Woolpert, Inner Circle Graduate tabitha.woolpert@gmail.com 1-808-292-5367
Tempe, Arizona, USA Malia Monaco, Core GPS Team malia@thecourselaunchpad.com 1-602-653-9010
Rhode Island, USA Jessica Bartolini, GPS Parent Coach 8jessme8@gmail.com 1-716-989-7886
Warren, Michigan, USA Lisa Kaput, Inner Circle Graduate ljamfamily2009@gmail.com 1-586-381-6633
Indianapolis, Indiana, USA Jan VanderLuitgaren, GPS Parent Coach janmarievander@yahoo.com 1-317-410-0319
Boston, Massachusetts, US Melissa Batchilder, GPS Community melissapei@gmail.com 1-508-717-1605
New York, US Michelle Brussel, GPS Parent Coach michellebrussel15@gmail.com 1-917-626-3601
Lothian, Maryland, USA Brenda Dixon, Inner Circle Graduate brendagdixon@gmail.com
Dallas, Texas Brenda Priddy, Core GPS Team bdpriddy@gmail.com 1-254-855-1168
Austin, Texas Jennifer Lytle, GPS Community ladyhopeful1@gmail.com 1-512-761-5418
Orem, Utah Min Seven Zhang seven.minzhangbaysa@gmail.com 1-808-221-5641
Luck, Wisconsin, USA Jennifer (Jen) Johnson Jen.j.rdt@gmail.com. 1-718-813-9815
- Europe
Location Name Email Phone
- UK
Devon, UK Joanne (Jo) Whitton jowhitton@outlook.com 791-778-4307 07917784307
Yorkshire, UK. Nina Kelly ninakelly100@gmail.com 07526 801462
- Mainland Europe
Czech Republic Jitka Ulbrichova, GPS Parent Coach Jitka.GPR@gmail.com 00 420 602 142 341
- Australia & New Zealand
Location Name Email Phone
- Australia Francesca Jackson, Inner Circle Graduate francescam@bigpond.com 0400483104
- New Zealand Kelly Walker, GPS Parent Coach kellywalker7769@gmail.com 64-210-292-6020
Victoria Bennett
Bennett Milner Williams Consulting Ltd
+1 403-589-7992
email us here
Movement to support Parents in a Pandemic Campaign Video by Great Parenting Simplified