Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 768 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,404 in the last 365 days.

Exit Ramp Closed in Sherman

PARIS – TxDOT officials today announced the closure of the northbound US 75 exit ramp for Washington Street (Exit 59). The ramp is closed effective Sept. 21, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Sept. 29, 2020.

Officials encourage motorists traveling northbound on US 75 to use Exit 57 at Park Avenue and continue north along the frontage road to Washington Street. Motorists can also use Exit 60 at North Travis Street, officials said.

This closure will allow work crews to continue temporarily widening the US 75 northbound frontage road near Pecan Street.

Officials advise motorists to watch for road crews, expect some delays and plan their commutes in advance while this new phase of construction is underway. This construction and any necessary temporary lane closures it creates are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Motorists who travel frequently in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking or car audio or navigation systems.

You just read:

Exit Ramp Closed in Sherman

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.