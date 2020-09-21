Exit Ramp Closed in Sherman

PARIS – TxDOT officials today announced the closure of the northbound US 75 exit ramp for Washington Street (Exit 59). The ramp is closed effective Sept. 21, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Sept. 29, 2020.

Officials encourage motorists traveling northbound on US 75 to use Exit 57 at Park Avenue and continue north along the frontage road to Washington Street. Motorists can also use Exit 60 at North Travis Street, officials said.

This closure will allow work crews to continue temporarily widening the US 75 northbound frontage road near Pecan Street.

Officials advise motorists to watch for road crews, expect some delays and plan their commutes in advance while this new phase of construction is underway. This construction and any necessary temporary lane closures it creates are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Motorists who travel frequently in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking or car audio or navigation systems.