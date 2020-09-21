Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New Hampshire Supreme Court Committee on the Judiciary and the Media to Resume Meetings via WebEx

 

CONCORD, NH – On September 25, 2020, the New Hampshire Supreme Court’s Committee On the Judiciary and the Media (CJM) will commence bi-annual meetings using videoconferencing technology from noon to 1 p.m. Interested citizens and members of the media may observe the meeting by contacting the Court’s Communications Office for WebEx participant information.

CJM was established by the New Hampshire Supreme Court in 2002 to foster positive communication between the judicial branch and the media and to provide a forum for addressing important issues regarding media coverage of judicial proceedings. The Supreme Court set forth the membership, mission, and responsibilities of the committee by order dated November 7, 2014.

Media Contact: Tammy L. Jackson Communications Office NH Supreme Court Concord, NH 03301 tjackson@courts.state.nh.us 603.475.9218

 

 

 

 

 

