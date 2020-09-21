Dealer Profit Services Launches F&I Success Wedinar For Recreational Dealers
F&I Success Webinar provides key tips and techniques along with industry leader insights enabling all types of recreational dealers to maximize their profits
F&I has the potential to deliver outstanding profit directly to the bottom line, once it is given the attention and focus that it deserves and once the measurement metrics are well understood.”ATHENS, GA, US, September 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "F&I profit is frequently an afterthought," says Myril Shaw, Chief Operating Officer at Dealer Profit Services. "While the benchmark for F&I profit on unit sales is roughly 2%, with focus and some guidance, many dealers are seeing results that are double that. At a $10M unit sales dealership, this can mean an extra $200,000 directly to the bottom line."
— Myril Shaw, Dealer Profit Services
Launching Wednesday, Sept. 23rd at 11:30AM EDT, the webinar, Recreational F&I Success – Enabling the Lifestyle will launch. The webinar is free and open to anyone. Registration is available here - https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_N_BxnaB-QKmgal1ZnEUkrg.
Moderated by Myril Shaw, each session will run for roughly 60 minutes and will feature unique content as well as interviews with industry leaders. In Inaugural Webinar, John Haymond, SVP at Medallion Bank and President of the National Marine Lenders association talks about the current of the recreational F& I industry.
Each webinar session will focus on one area which can potential enhance the profitability of F&I efforts. Subsequent topics include: F&I Goal Setting; Selling Protective Products; the importance of Compliance; 100% Turnover to Finance; F&I as a lifestyle enabler and so on.
These webinars also include Q&A sessions and will be recorded and made available through the Dealer Profit Services YouTube channel.
Shaw says, "There are two important things that every should know and teach about F&I. First is the Hypocratic Oath of F&I – first do no harm – never let F&I stand in the way of a unit sale. Second, you never get more than what you ask for in the first place, so be aggressive and graceful in retreat."
About Dealer Profit Services
The dealer's partner in all things F&I, Dealer Profit Services continuously strives to maintain and improve on its "best in the industry" reputation. Founded by a team with over 160 years of dealership experience. Dealer Profit Services knows what it takes to make you successful. Links and additional contact information are available at fisvcs.com/DPSContactsLinks.
Whether you want someone to take over your F&I and just drive profit to your store, help you some of the time, provide tools that you need to improve your F&I performance, create and train in all things Compliance, need some quick advice or just provide F&I Training/Consulting, we are here to help you. Contact us anytime at info@dealerprofit.com or give us a call at 470-326-0966.
